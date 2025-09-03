Tarkett names new senior directors

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has named Antonio Bucca senior director of product management, soft surface, in its commercial strategy and development team. Bucca has been with Tarkett since 2013, most recently serving as senior director of sales operations. As senior director of product management, soft surface, Bucca will lead product strategy development and execution.

“With Antonio’s proven track record of empowering sales teams to operate more efficiently and effectively—consistently driving impact—we look forward to watching the significance he will bring to his new role,” said Michael Mathews, senior vice president, commercial strategy and development for Tarkett.

Replacing Bucca in his previous role as senior director of sales operations is Melinda Rutledge, who has served the last two years at Tarkett as the senior director of operations excellence.

In this new role, Rutledge will be responsible for driving growth in sales productivity and revenue. She will lead the sales operations team, handling both strategic and tactical functions, as well as identifying solutions, tools and systems to simplify and automate sales processes.

Rutledge brings over 20 years of experience driving operational excellence, performance analytics and continuous improvement across global manufacturing organizations. She has a proven record of delivering sustained improvements in safety, service and cost through structured, people-centric change management.