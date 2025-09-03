Shaw names Ryan Powell VP of retail for residential business

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsShaw names Ryan Powell VP of retail for residential business

powellDalton—Shaw Industries has named Ryan Powell vice president of retail in its residential business. The new role is designed to unify Shaw’s retail strategy under one leader, with a focus on specialty retail growth.

“Shaw’s dedication to creating shared success and long-lasting partnerships with our retail customers is core to our residential strategy,” said Jon England, senior vice president residential sales. “We’re focused on backing retail efforts with solid leadership, a clear vision and good execution to win in the market and earn customer trust. In his new role, Ryan will play a key part in supporting that.”

Powell will lead Shaw’s retail business by setting strategy, promoting growth and strengthening partnerships internally and externally. He will oversee the Shaw Flooring Network, buying groups and national accounts teams.

Powell has nearly 25 years of experience with Shaw. Powell most recently served as divisional vice president for the Southeast retail division.

“Ryan is a trusted leader,” England added. “With his extensive background at Shaw, a deep understanding of the industry and a real passion for building strong customer relationships, he’s a clear choice for the role. I’m excited to see what he brings to the table as we continue to grow and create meaningful opportunities with our customers.”

TISE 2026 registration officially open
TISE previews January 2026 features and education

