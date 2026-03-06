Shaw’s Candi Hampton receives IWBI Visionary Leadership Award

By FCNews Staff
IWBIDalton—Candi Hampton, vice president of global sustainability at Shaw Industries, received the 2025 IWBI Visionary Leadership Award from the International WELL Building Institute. The award recognizes individuals who advance health and wellbeing in the built environment through education and collaboration.

The recognition is part of IWBI’s annual Community Awards. The program honors leaders who promote people-first places designed to support occupant health and wellbeing.

“We are proud to recognize the 2025 Community Award honorees, the visionaries catalyzing a global shift toward people-first places,” said Rachel Hodgdon, president and CEO of IWBI. “These leaders are redefining their industries and shaping the future of WELL.”

Hampton leads Shaw’s sustain[HUMAN]ability strategy, which places people at the center of the company’s sustainability efforts. Nearly 90% of Shaw’s products are Cradle to Cradle Certified. The certification evaluates material health, circularity, clean air and climate protection, water and soil stewardship and social fairness.

She also serves on the IWBI Global Commission for Healthy Indoor Quality. Hampton is a changemaker with the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute. The Manufacturing Institute named her a 2025 Women MAKE Awards honoree.

“Candi’s dedication to sustainability has made a profound impact on both Shaw and the broader industry,” said Shaw President and CEO Tim Baucom. “We’re proud of our legacy of leadership and the work Candi has done to build on that foundation and create a better future for our customers, associates, communities and the company.”

Hampton said the recognition reflects Shaw’s commitment to creating spaces that positively impact people.

“I’m truly honored to receive the IWBI Visionary Leadership Award and to be included alongside inspiring leaders from around the world,” she said. “At Shaw, we believe in the power of spaces and the ability of the places where we spend time to positively impact lives.”

