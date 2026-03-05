Stonepeak publishes EPD/HPD for U.S. tile portfolio

By FCNews Staff
StonepeakCrossville, Tenn.—Stonepeak Ceramics announced two sustainability milestones. The company published product-specific Environmental Product Declarations (EPD) across its U.S.-manufactured portfolio and released a comprehensive Health Product Declaration (HPD)covering its full product range. Stonepeak Ceramics is the U.S. operation of the Italian Iris Ceramica Group. The manufacturer produces high-tech porcelain and stoneware surfaces for commercial and residential projects.

“Achieving product-specific EPDs across our entire U.S.-made portfolio is a meaningful advancement in our sustainability journey,” said Hector Narvaez, executive vice president of Stonepeak Ceramics. “These declarations demonstrate our dedication to transparency and strengthen our role as a responsible U.S. manufacturer committed to measurable environmental performance.”

The product-specific EPDs were published by programme operator Environdec. These Type III EPDs provide verified environmental data for products across the full life cycle.

The declarations follow ISO 14025 standards and rely on Life Cycle Assessment methodology. The cradle-to-grave analysis evaluates environmental impact across raw material extraction, manufacturing, packaging, distribution, installation, use and end-of-life processes.

An accredited third-party organization independently verified the declarations. The documentation provides architects, designers and project teams with transparent environmental data when specifying materials.

Stonepeak also released a Health Product Declaration for its full product portfolio. Developed by the HPD Collaborative, the document discloses the ingredients used in building materials and identifies potential health considerations.

The HPD supports architects, designers and builders who pursue sustainability certifications and healthier indoor environments.

Together the EPD and HPD strengthen Stonepeak’s sustainability framework. They complement existing certifications including Declare, LEED, ISO 9001, GreenGuard, GreenGuard Gold and Organizational Carbon Footprint Validation ISO 14064-1.

