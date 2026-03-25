IPA Launches ANSI tile testing

Clemson, S.C.—IPA Laboratories, a partner of the Tile Council of North America (TCNA), launched new ANSI A137.1 testing packages to help evaluate tile compliance with U.S. standards. The move comes as global tile imports continue to grow.

According to the TCNA, many imported products are tested only to ISO 13006 or are not tested at all. However, most U.S. commercial specifications require compliance with ANSI A137.1, which includes more rigorous criteria.

This gap can create risk across the supply chain, including manufacturers, distributors, specifiers, retailers and contractors. IPA Laboratories designed its new testing packages to address missing criteria without requiring duplicate testing.

“Many manufacturers assume that testing to ISO standards automatically means their products comply with U.S. specifications, but that isn’t the case,” said Katelyn Simpson, director of laboratory services at IPA Laboratories. “Our ANSI testing packages identify those gaps and provide the additional testing needed to demonstrate compliance.”

IPA Laboratories is also offering online resources that explain the differences between ISO and ANSI standards. These tools provide guidance for companies operating in the U.S. market.

The company also announced updates to the Porcelain Tile Certification Agency website. The updated platform will include a searchable database of certified porcelain tile products.

The updated website will allow users to search certified products and view images, technical data and manufacturer links. The goal is to help specifiers identify compliant materials more efficiently.