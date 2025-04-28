IPA Labs now a certifier of Green Squared

Clemson, S.C.—International Product Assurance (IPA) Laboratories announced its official designation as a third-party certifier for Green Squared, the tile industry’s leading sustainability standard. As a Green Squared certifier, IPA Labs further strengthens its role in advancing sustainable practices across the flooring sector.

“Becoming a certifier for Green Squared aligns perfectly with IPA Labs’ mission to support manufacturers demonstrating their commitment to sustainability,” said Katelyn Simpson, director of laboratory services at IPA Laboratories. “We’re honored to play a role in bringing attention to environmentally responsible products on the market.”

Green Squared is the world’s first comprehensive sustainability standard specifically for ceramic and glass tiles, as well as associated installation materials such as mortars, grouts, membranes and backer-boards. Based on the ANSI A138.1 standard, Green Squared evaluates products through rigorous, multi-attribute environmental and social criteria including product characteristics, raw materials and manufacturing, end of life management, corporate governance and innovation.

Green Squared certification delivers a wide range of benefits to manufacturers and specifiers, helping to position products for success in today’s eco-conscious marketplace. Certification also ensures compliance with green building criteria such as LEED, the NAHB National Green Building Standard, ASHRAE 189.1 and the International Green Construction Code (IgCC).