Tarkett expands QuickShip carpet program

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett expanded its QuickShip program, making more commercial flooring products available for fast delivery. The program now offers 85 soft surface products that ship within five business days.

“Our QuickShip program is designed to help our customers be more nimble, responsive and successful,” said Michael Mathews, senior vice president of commercial strategy for Tarkett North America. “It’s all part of our commitment to being the simplest part of their day. The program includes trusted favorites that stay on our production calendar for fast delivery so customers get what they need when they need it.”

The curated QuickShip collection delivers both function and design. It helps meet tight timelines while maintaining high standards. The program includes Powerbond hybrid carpet, ethos carpet tile and walk-off systems. Tarkett also added select colors from the updated Aftermath III SD and Primary Color collections.

Powerbond offers durability, moisture management and easy maintenance. Its chemically welded seams create a wall-to-wall moisture barrier. This helps reduce conditions that support microbial growth. Powerbond RS is the first soft surface flooring certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly.

Ethos carpet tile is Cradle to Cradle Certified Bronze and Declare Red List Free. It contains up to 79% recycled content and features a fully recyclable backing. It suits high-traffic spaces and installs easily. The collection is also available on Flex-Aire cushion carpet tile for added comfort and durability.

QuickShip supports orders up to 1,500 square yards or as small as one carton of carpet tile or five square yards of Powerbond. Tarkett ships all orders with a one-week lead time.