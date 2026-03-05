Modern Estimates partners with Flooring Stores United

Edmonds, Wash.—Modern Estimates, creator of the AI-powered estimating platform MEasure, has joined Flooring Stores United (FSU) as a preferred service provider. The partnership gives members access to a platform designed to help flooring retailers qualify shoppers and protect margins.

“FSU’s commitment to measurable value aligns with our mission to modernize the way flooring retailers across the country qualify shoppers, save money and protect their margins,” said Maksim Nazarhuk, founder and president of Modern Estimates. “Digital qualification is no longer optional. It is becoming operationally essential.”

The partnership positions FSU members at the forefront of the flooring industry’s digital shift. Consumer expectations continue to move toward instant pricing transparency. At the same time, traditional in-home estimating models are becoming more expensive and less efficient. Rising labor costs and wasted truck rolls continue to impact profitability for independent flooring retailers.

MEasure addresses these challenges with a web-based platform that allows retailers to offer branded Instant Virtual Estimates for labor and materials directly from their websites. Shoppers take a few photos and answer guided questions. Shoppers do not need to measure or have industry knowledge.

The platform’s AI processes the information and delivers structured project data to retailers before they schedule an in-home visit. The result, according to the company, is digitally qualified shoppers, fewer unnecessary site visits, improved close readiness and stronger margin control.