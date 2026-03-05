Cyncly, Inhaus partner on digital retailing

By FCNews Staff
InhausTuscaloosa, Ala.—Cyncly, a leading global provider of software and content solutions, announced a strategic digital retailing partnership with Inhaus, a premier manufacturer known for German-engineered, sustainable flooring.

This collaboration integrates Inhaus’s full product catalog into the Cyncly Websites digital retail ecosystem, providing independent dealers with high-conversion tools including AI-driven room visualization, direct-to-consumer sample ordering, and automated digital merchandising.

By activating Inhaus’s premium collections—including the PVC-free Ceramin, water-resistant Lamdura and eco-conscious Ecolam—within Cyncly-powered websites, the company said dealers can now offer a seamless experience that spans their digital storefront and physical showrooms.

“Our partnership with Inhaus marks a milestone in our mission to connect every stage of the consumer journey, from the first click to the final installation,” said John Weller, chief innovation officer, Cyncly Flooring. “By pairing Inhaus’s sustainable, German-engineered products with our digital retailing tools, we are giving independent retailers the competitive edge they need to simplify the buying process and grow their margins.”

Key benefits for flooring retailers include:

  • Enhanced room visualization: Consumers can instantly see Inhaus products in their own rooms and in retail showrooms’ visualization kiosk.
  • Frictionless sampling: Integrated online sample ordering streamlines the lead-to-sale pipeline, putting physical products in customers’ hands faster. Showroom sample check out and management helps retailers keep their best samples in stock.
  • Seamless manufacturer collaboration: The partnership ensures efficient fulfillment of samples and digital assets, all powered by Inhaus, reinforcing their commitment to supporting their dealer network.
  • Data-driven sales: Sales teams gain visibility into a customer’s online preferences, allowing for more personalized and effective in-store consultations.

“This initiative is about using the industry’s leading technology to support the independent retailer,” said Derek Welbourn, Inhaus CEO. “By leveraging Cyncly’s digital merchandising capabilities, we ensure that our commitment to innovation and sustainability is translated clearly to the consumer, making the path to purchase as simple and transparent as possible.”

