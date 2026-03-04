MSI expands hardwood lineup

Orange, Calif.—MSI expanded its hardwood flooring lineup with the introduction of the McCarran and Kelmore collections. The engineered wood lines combine contemporary design with durability for residential and light commercial spaces.

The McCarran Collection features European white oak engineered planks designed to complement a range of interiors. The line includes 9.5-inch-wide planks up to 86 inches long as well as a 5 x 24 herringbone format for added design flexibility.

Each plank features a 7-ply core construction with a 4mm real sawn-cut veneer. A lightly wire-brushed surface and MSI’s CrystaLux Ultra finish provide texture and protection against everyday wear.

The Kelmore Collection features 7 x 48 European hardwood planks with a sliced finish that delivers consistent grain patterns and natural character. Finished with CrystaLux Ultra protection and built with a multi-ply core, the Kelmore Collection is designed for long-term performance. The line offers six color options ranging from soft blondes to rich browns.

Both collections in the new hardwood lineup designed for residential homes, multifamily developments and light commercial environments.