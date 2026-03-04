Cali launches Longboards Icons premium WPC collection

By FCNews Staff
Longboards Icons VinylSan Diego—Cali launched Longboards Icons, a premium WPC luxury vinyl collection that builds on its bestselling Longboards line. The new collection targets growing demand for thicker and more premium vinyl options.

Longboards Icons features 14mm WPC planks. The added thickness provides cushioned comfort and improved sound insulation.

The collection retains the coastal oak aesthetic of the original Longboards line. Planks measure 9 x 72. The line features embossed-in-register wood grain and an upgraded 22-mil wear layer.

“Longboards has been one of our top sellers for years because it delivers what people actually want: beautiful durable floors at a fair price,” said Doug Jackson, CEO of Cali. “Icons takes that formula and makes it even better with improved visuals and more substantial planks. It is what the market is asking for.”

Key features include:

  • 14mm WPC construction for added cushioning and sound absorption
  • 22-mil wear layer for enhanced scratch protection
  • 100% waterproof core for use in kitchens bathrooms and basements
  • Embossed-in-register wood grain in coastal oak tones
  • Click-lock installation over most subfloors without glue or nails
  • 50-year residential and 15-year commercial warranty
  • FloorScore certified for indoor air quality
  • Coordinated trim and transitions for seamless installation

Cali said the launch positions the company to compete in the premium vinyl segment. The thicker profile addresses consumer concerns about hollow-sounding floors while maintaining waterproof performance and ease of maintenance.

