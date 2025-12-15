Cyncly: Looking back to leap forward

One year can pass quietly or change everything. For Cyncly, the past 12 months have been defined by the latter. When Cyncly’s acquisition of Broadlume was announced in late 2024, the companies promised to accelerate innovation, unify a fragmented software landscape and build a future where dealers could sell faster, easier and smarter.

What Mark Lukianchuk, general manager of Cyncly Flooring, didn’t expect was how quickly that future would take shape. “I’m astounded it’s been a year,” he told FCNews. “It seems like it was only yesterday. We’ve just been so busy, and it’s been such an exciting time.”

Unifying people, technology

The alignment that brought the companies together in the first place—a shared desire to deliver “a complete, integrated platform that really would help flooring dealers be more effective”—became the foundation for what Cyncly spent the past year building via unification.

In the months between the December acquisition of Broadlume and the Cyncly Connect conference in May 2025, the teams focused on unifying their vision and deciding how best to utilize their strategies and combined strengths. “That time was really about integrating our visions, integrating our strategy, looking at where we could bring things together and take the best of everything,” Lukianchuk said.

Unifying the combined expertise of leaders like Carole Cross (Mobile Marketing), John Weller and Todd Saunders (Broadlume), for example, was instrumental in shaping the company’s strategy and roadmap. “We’re able to bring their perspective, their wisdom and their experience to bear,” he said.

Partnerships across co-ops, manufacturers and large dealer groups, too, not only remained intact but expanded as the combined organization strengthened. “We’ve maintained them and in fact grown them over the past year,” Lukianchuk noted.

Once people and partnerships were successfully melded, the next step was clarifying the company’s technology offering—more specifically, the future of Cyncly’s ERP portfolio.

With RFMS, Pacific Solutions and RollMaster already part of the family, the question centered around which path would best serve today’s—and tomorrow’s—flooring dealers.

The answer, it turned out, was no longer about updating past systems but creating a single platform flexible enough to support every category and business model the modern dealer manages. And so was born Project Summit.

Project Summit

Project Summit is a new ERP built from the ground up. “We realized we needed to build a brand-new solution that was going to meet the needs of flooring dealers in the future,” Lukianchuk explained. “Most flooring dealers sell more than just flooring today, and most dealers do more than just residential retail today.”

On the technology side, the integration focused on stability, transparency and customer involvement. Cyncly now supports roughly 2,500 ERP customers and thousands of website customers across its various brands. “We’re maintaining all of [our ERP customers] until we’re ready for Project Summit [to officially launch] and we hope that our customers will join us on that journey, but there’s no risk there,” Lukianchuk said.

Development of the new ERP is not done in a silo, however, but with customer input through Cyncly’s new Co-Innovation Community, announced in 2025. So dealers aren’t just watching Summit develop—they’re helping design it. “It’s the opportunity for flooring dealers to help us actually design Project Summit, not just get demos,” he noted. “We have something like 300 members signed up, and at any given month probably 100-plus that are actively involved.”

Summit’s development roadmap spans through 2026, with major milestones scheduled along the way, but the release date won’t be dictated by internal deadlines. “It will be in market when it’s ready—and the people that will tell us it’s ready is the Co-Innovation Community,” Lukianchuk explained.

Dealers will get an early glimpse at Surfaces 2026, where Cyncly plans to offer a preview of what’s in store.

Digital retailing & AI

While Project Summit builds the foundation, digital retailing represents the future-facing experience Cyncly says consumers will increasingly expect.

Lukianchuk said he envisions a world where a customer can visit a dealer’s website whenever is best for them—even in the middle of the night—and experience the entire purchasing journey.

“What people want to have is an integration between the digital and the physical experiences,” he explained. “My vision is that at some point a consumer at two o’clock in the morning in their pajamas is able to go to a flooring dealer’s website look at realistic samples in their own room, order one of those samples, measure their space, check inventory, get a quote online, place an order and schedule installation all within the same session.”

The shift toward acceptance of these technological advancements is already underway, especially among next-gen leaders. “I find that they’re very interested in how they can use data to make better business decisions,” Lukianchuk said of those second- and third-generation retailers now taking ownership. “Or how they can use AI to streamline their operations and improve efficiency and improve margins.”

Indeed, AI is set to play an increasingly central role in that evolution. Cyncly’s Blueprint AI has already given flooring retailers a meaningful first-use case, but the company’s broader AI investment spans every category it touches. Lukianchuk pointed to AI Inspired to Design, launched earlier this year, which allows homeowners to scan their rooms with a LIDAR-enabled iPhone and generate a production-ready 3D space based on an inspirational image. The long-term goal is to bring that same AI-powered, multi-category design capability to flooring and beyond. “It’s a very different approach,” he said.

Looking ahead, the company’s north star remains unchanged. “It is really our core focus—helping our dealers do more, be more,” Lukianchuk stated. “We want to address the full consumer journey. We want to enable other spaces for living. We want to lead in technology. And we want to listen, engage and build enduring partnerships. The future is exciting.”