Shaw names Russell Rogg VP of TotalWorx Accessories

Dalton—Shaw Industries announced Russell Rogg has been named vice president of TotalWorx Accessories, its brand of flooring accessories that supports professional installations and long-term performance for installers, dealers and end users.

Rogg will lead the TotalWorx Accessories product portfolio and guide long-term strategy. He will drive growth through innovation and improved customer experience.

Rogg will work closely with installation professionals, industry partners and channel customers. He will focus on strengthening training initiatives and deepening the brand’s connection to users. He will also focus on optimizing operations, expanding market reach and increasing customer value.

“TotalWorx Accessories is a critical part of our go-to-market strategy, providing the tools and solutions installers and customers need for successful installations,” said Herb Upton, senior vice president of product & innovation at Shaw Industries. “Russell’s deep experience in the flooring industry, combined with his strategic leadership and category management expertise, positions him well to lead the next phase of growth for TotalWorx Accessories.”

Rogg brings 33 years of executive leadership experience in flooring and building materials. He previously served as president of HMTX Contract + Trade and Metroflor Corporation, where he led both organizations and oversaw the merger of their business units. His background includes channel strategy, category management, product development and relationship building across retail, distribution and installation networks.

Rogg has served on the board of directors of the National Association of Floor Covering Distributors. Additionally, he received the Leadership in Action award. Rogg also recently completed a two-year term as chairman of the Resilient Floor Covering Institute.