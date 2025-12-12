Shaw names Russell Rogg VP of TotalWorx Accessories

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsShaw names Russell Rogg VP of TotalWorx Accessories

Dalton—Shaw Industries announced Russell Rogg has been named vice president of TotalWorx Accessories, its brand of flooring accessories that supports professional installations and long-term performance for installers, dealers and end users.

Rogg will lead the TotalWorx Accessories product portfolio and guide long-term strategy. He will drive growth through innovation and improved customer experience.

Rogg will work closely with installation professionals, industry partners and channel customers. He will focus on strengthening training initiatives and deepening the brand’s connection to users. He will also focus on optimizing operations, expanding market reach and increasing customer value.

“TotalWorx Accessories is a critical part of our go-to-market strategy, providing the tools and solutions installers and customers need for successful installations,” said Herb Upton, senior vice president of product & innovation at Shaw Industries. “Russell’s deep experience in the flooring industry, combined with his strategic leadership and category management expertise, positions him well to lead the next phase of growth for TotalWorx Accessories.”

Rogg brings 33 years of executive leadership experience in flooring and building materials. He previously served as president of HMTX Contract + Trade and Metroflor Corporation, where he led both organizations and oversaw the merger of their business units. His background includes channel strategy, category management, product development and relationship building across retail, distribution and installation networks.

Rogg has served on the board of directors of the National Association of Floor Covering Distributors. Additionally, he received the Leadership in Action award. Rogg also recently completed a two-year term as chairman of the Resilient Floor Covering Institute.

Previous article
Milestone Earthen collection named Product of the Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Milestone Earthen collection named Product of the Year

FCNews Staff - 0
Clarksville, Tenn.—Milestone, the manufactured brand of Florim USA and a leader in sustainable porcelain tile, announced that Architectural Record named its Earthen collection a...
Read more
News

Elias Wilf earns Mannington’s John B. Campbell Award

FCNews Staff - 0
Salem, N.J.—Elias Wilf Corp., a top-20 distributor, earned the John B. Campbell Award from Mannington Mills. This annual award recognizes the Mannington distributor partner...
Read more
Featured Post

Obituary: Michael Goldberg, flooring retail icon

FCNews Staff - 0
Michael Goldberg, flooring industry retail icon who built RiteRug from a $20 million business to over $600 million, passed away on Dec. 10 after...
Read more
Carpet

Shaw names Walton, Harrington to leadership roles

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries named Bailey Walton vice president of Anderson Tuftex and Terri Harrington vice president of Shaw Floors. The appointments support Shaw’s goal to...
Read more
News

Artivo Surfaces invests in Walker Zanger to strengthen brands

FCNews Staff - 0
Livonia, Mich.—Artivo Surfaces announced an initiative to strengthen and elevate the Walker Zanger and Anthology brands. The company is investing in product, logistics and...
Read more
News

TISE 2026 partners with NAFCD to elevate distributor relationships

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—The International Surface Event (TISE) announced its partnership with the North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) to foster stronger connections within...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X