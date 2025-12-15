All Surfaces adds Abraham Linc to its growing stable

All Surfaces, the flooring industry’s No. 3 ranked distributor with 2025 revenue estimated at $375 million, has acquired Abraham Linc, headquartered in Bridgeport, W.Va. The move significantly expands All Surfaces’ footprint from the East Coast, Mid-Atlantic region westward to the Mountain West territories.

The deal to acquire Abraham Linc is the latest acquisition for All Surfaces, which previously acquired top 10 distributor All Tile CCS, as well as Blakely Products Co., Walcro, Cartwright and Tri-State Wholesale.

John DeYoung, CEO of All Surfaces, told FCNews that what drew his company to Abraham Linc was, first and foremost, the people. “Perhaps I’m old-school, but I firmly believe that in building materials distribution industries, people buy from people they like and Abraham Linc’s people are some of the best I have seen in this industry,” he said.

Beyond people and culture, DeYoung said he was also impressed with Abraham Linc’s customer service, product selection, inventory position and contiguous geography to All Surfaces’ existing footprint. “They service 15 states, 11 of which are new to All Surfaces,” DeYoung noted. “By joining forces with the Abraham Linc team, we now reach from the Mid-Atlantic to the Rocky Mountains and cover 28 states.

Abraham Linc brings world-class flooring industry experience, exceptional distribution capabilities and phenomenal customer experiences to our combined company.”

Abraham Linc is a family-owned, entrepreneurial wholesaler. In 1988, Darren Abraham purchased Preston Carpet Distributors from founder Charles Preston and rebranded the company Abraham Linc in 1996. Abraham and his team have grown Abraham Linc into one of the Mid-Atlantic’s most respected flooring distributors with locations in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania, servicing customers across 15 states. Combined, we have 48 locations to service our customers with the finest brands available in the industry.

“Abraham Linc joining the team at All Surfaces is a great fit,” DeYoung said. “We look forward to continuing Abraham Linc’s history of service, integrity and innovation.”

Darren Abraham, Abraham Linc CEO, said he believes each distributor brings something unique to the table that will strengthen the partnership. “Our elite service model and product sourcing expertise combined with All Surfaces’ technology and logistics platform will deliver best-in-class service for all customers in our combined geography. The Abraham Linc team couldn’t be more excited to work with the All Surfaces team as we grow together.”

The All Surfaces-Abraham Linc deal is just the latest acquisition that has reshaped the flooring distribution industry in recent years. Since 2020, four of the top 10 distributors at that time (Haines, Galleher, All Tile and Tom Duffy) have been acquired and folded into new entities—Haines with Belknap White Group to form UCX (ranked No. 2), Galleher and Tom Duffy under Artivo Surfaces (No. 1) and All Tile under All Surfaces (No. 3).