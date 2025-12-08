All Surfaces acquires Abraham Linc

By FCNews Staff
All Surfaces acquires Abraham Linc

All SurfacesBloomington, Minn.—All Surfaces, a leading distributor of flooring and flooring installation products serving the Upper-Midwest, Mountain West, Great Lakes and Mid-Atlantic geographies for almost 80 years, announced the acquisition of Abraham Linc, a leading Mid-Atlantic supplier for residential and commercial flooring products headquartered in Bridgeport, W.V.

In 1988, Darren Abraham purchased Preston Carpet Distributors from the founder Charles Preston, rebranding the company to Abraham Linc in 1996. Abraham and his team have grown Abraham Linc into one of the Mid-Atlantic’s most respected flooring suppliers with four locations in West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania, servicing customers across 15 states.

“Abraham Linc is excited to partner with All Surfaces to become one of the largest flooring and supplies providers in the country,” Abraham noted.”We believe each company brings something unique to this union that will strengthen our partnership and the value we bring to our customer base. Our elite service model and product sourcing expertise combined with All Surfaces’ technology and logistics platform will deliver best-in-class service for all customers in our combined geography. The Abraham Linc team couldn’t be more excited to work with the All Surfaces Team as we grow together.”

The merger of Abraham Linc with All Surfaces significantly expands All Surfaces flooring leadership from the East Coast, Mid-Atlantic region westward to the Mountain West regions. “Abraham Linc joining the team at All Surfaces is a great fit,” said CEO, John DeYoung. “We feel the flooring and supplies expertise that is now under one roof is absolutely industry leading. Combined, we have 48 locations covering 28 states to service our customers with the finest brands available in the industry. We look forward to continuing Abraham Linc’s history of service, integrity, and innovation.”

Retailers cite top-selling carpet lines
Tile Heritage Foundation welcomes Karim Motawi

