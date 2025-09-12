All Surfaces announces Nashville expansion

By FCNews Staff
All Surfaces announces Nashville expansion

Bloomington, Minn.—All Surfaces, a flooring and supplies distributor, announced plans to open a new distribution facility and showroom in Nashville. The new location will launch later this month.

The company distributes floor coverings and installation supplies to retail and trade professionals across 17 states. According to the company, the expansion positions it to better serve its customers.

“We are thrilled to bring All Surfaces to Nashville, a city known for its growth and energy,” said John DeYoung, CEO. “This new location allows us to better serve our customers with the support of our trusted supplier partners. Backed by our employees’ expertise and our logistics and inventory capabilities, we’re confident this branch will provide the same level of excellence and reliability our customers expect.”

The new showroom opens September 15.

