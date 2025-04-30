Stonepeak wins Overall Best In Show award at Coverings

Orlando, Fla.—Stonepeak Ceramics, the U.S. operation of the Italian Iris Ceramica Group and prominent manufacturer of high-tech porcelain and stoneware solutions, received Coverings’ 2025 Overall Best In Show award.

The Overall Best In Show award is the TCNA’s (Tile Council of North America) highest recognition, which noted Stonepeak’s booth (4020) for its collective concept, including innovative design, visionary concept, captivating storytelling, exceptional usage of material and the overall integration of technology and sustainability.

Within the booth, Stonepeak showcased a harmonious orchestra of its evolution, featuring three new avant-garde porcelain collections, cutting-edge technology and dynamic merchandising displays. These collections mark the culmination of Stonepeak’s transformative journey, utilizing state-of-the-art machinery and sustainable practices to produce top-tier solutions for its customers. Additionally, Stonepeak highlighted its latest achievements in sustainability with the newly achieved Organizational Carbon Footprint Validation—being among the first in the U.S. flooring industry to receive this recognition.

The three new collections—Mystère, Lythos and Victorian Stone—provide customers with on-trend solutions that are versatile and durable, making them suitable for a variety of settings.

Mystère: An elevated interpretation of the classic Venetian terrazzo, available in nine colorways and two finishes (Structured and Semi-Polished), in three dimensions (12 x 24, 24 x 24, 24 x 48) and a stacked mosaic.

Lythos: A blend of French limestone and Ambrosia marble, in five neutral shades, semi-polished finish and three dimensions (12 x 24, 24 x 24, 24 x 48).

Victorian Stone: Inspired by English stone, available in five finishes (Natural, Natural Plus, Structured, Flamed, Antislip) and six dimensions (12 x 24, 24 x 24, 40 x 40, 24 x 48, 48 x 48, 48 x 108).

In addition, Stonepeak showcased for the first time its newly released 12mm XL porcelain slab colors: Brilho Azul, Beleza, Crystal Onyx, Marine Opulence, Mystic Cascade, Silver Serenity and Namibia White. These new colors, available in 60 x 126, are part of the innovative Limitless Porcelain concept, a collection of 12mm porcelain slabs engineered to be applied anywhere—from indoor and outdoor spaces to tabletops, countertops, flooring, walls, custom furnishings and beyond.

All new products, along with Stonepeak’s entire portfolio, meet healthy building requirements and certifications including ISO 9001, LEED, EPD, Green Gold, Green Squared and Declare, as well as Stonepeak’s newest accomplishment—the Organizational Carbon Footprint Validation, ISO 14064-1, as announced at Coverings 2025. This validation is a voluntary 360-degree assessment of the climate footprint of our entire U.S. organization, encompassing the entirety of its operation—logistics, manufacturing, product life cycles and any indirect contributions associated with the company’s activities, such as business travel and employee commuting. Achieving this verification reflects Stonepeak’s sincere commitment to transparency, accountability and adherence to the highest environmental standards.

The booth also features an interactive room showcasing several technological innovations in an engaging setting.

DYS: Design Your Slab technology showcasing the eligibility of any graphic to be printed on an XL slab to bring any creative design imaginable to life.

ATTRACT: An innovative magnetic laying system that replaces the ‘one-time-use’ logic with the forward-thinking choice of reusability and exchangeability.

Hypertouch: An integrated system of home-automation sensors, controlling smart technology, enhancing the design and continuity of surfaces and eliminating unsightly cover plates and external switches.

4D ceramics: Groundbreaking full-body technology, available in 12mm and 20mm thicknesses, showcasing the seamless continuity between a surface and its edge.

Moonlight: A unique backlighting solution offering a soft, welcoming light, delicate as moonlight, that emerges from the translucent slab, amplifying the beauty of the surface.

To close on a high note, a glimpse of the brand-new technology introduced in Europe: Alchimia. A new technology that integrates advanced audio-video systems into ceramic surfaces. This innovative solution transforms traditional ceramics into dynamic, interactive elements, creating a synergy or video, sound and intelligent control. The technology allows surfaces to change appearance and function, offering a unique blend of aesthetic beauty and high-tech functionality.

Finally, in addition to Booth 4020, Stonepeak announced the presence of satellite Booth #4213. This exclusive booth is dedicated to key customers, showcasing dynamic, new merchandising displays tailored to improve the shopping experience for distributors’ customers.