EF Contract launches Ground Work collection

Dalton—EF Contract introduced Ground Work, a new carpet tile collection inspired by materials used in construction, including masonry, wood and steel.

“Although the original inspiration stems from raw materials, the final design feels sophisticated and rich in texture,” said Laura Holzer, EF Contract design director, commercial.

Two patterns offer contrast and cohesion

Ground Work features two patterns designed to work independently or together.

Crosscut delivers sharp definition and dynamic texture. The pattern creates a bold visual that stands out in larger spaces.

Masonry reflects the strength of stone while maintaining a refined aesthetic. It offers a more subtle, tactile surface.

The collection includes eight neutral colorways that balance warm and cool tones.

Performance and flexibility

Both patterns are available in 18 x 36 formats. Each product is made with 100% Encore SD nylon.

Three colorways per pattern are included in EF Contract’s Quickship program. Orders up to 1,500 square yards ship in 10 business days or less on standard backing systems.

Ground Work coordinates across EF Contract product platforms, including broadloom, LVT and Kinetex textile composite flooring. This allows designers to create cohesive spaces across multiple surfaces.