Coverings 2025 wraps with strong growth

Orlando—Coverings, the largest and preeminent international ceramic tile and natural stone event in North America, successfully concluded its 2025 show—which took place here April 29 to May 2—with impressive exhibits, activations and momentum, drawing nearly 25,000 industry professionals to the Orange County Convention Center.

Coverings 2025 experienced year-over-year growth with increased qualified attendance, augmented education and accelerated networking. Seventy-five percent of attendees specify or approve the purchase of materials. The upsurge reaffirms Coverings’ position as the leading business hub for the international tile and stone community. This year’s show also welcomed a vibrant mix of first-time and returning participants and saw notable attendance gains spanning key industry segments.

The four-day event extended across the convention center’s North and South Halls and 440,000 net square feet of exhibit space. In total, an international showcase of 1,000 exhibitors representing 40 countries unveiled the industry’s most advanced products in tile, stone, tools, technology and machinery products. Attendees explored fresh, creatively designed exhibit booths throughout immersive global pavilions hosted by leading tile associations and manufacturers from around the world.

“Coverings 2025 demonstrated how the global tile and stone industry continues to thrive through shared innovation, craftsmanship and collaboration,” said Jamie Rich, Coverings’ show director. “This year’s show created meaningful connections across continents and professions, inspiring new ideas and elevating the future of tile, stone, construction and design.”

Industry professionals at Coverings 2025 included distributors, retailers, fabricators, contractors, architects, designers, builders, real estate developers, journalists, bloggers and social media influencers covering the tile and stone industry. All were eager to explore cutting-edge products and gain tangible and resourceful business insights.

The event featured a robust educational program with more than 150 speakers, offering valuable learning and engagement opportunities across every sector of the industry.

Attendees experienced a range of show floor highlights designed to showcase the latest in tile and stone.

New in 2025, the VIP Specifier Program was launched to provide 16 leading U.S. architects, designers and facility managers with exclusive networking opportunities, tailored show floor tours, and access to customized content designed to help streamline tile and stone product specifications and support project planning.

The year’s top ten tile trends, which were seen in eye-catching examples throughout the exhibit halls, were the subject of multiple onsite tile trends presentations and show floor tours provided by Alena Capra, Coverings spokesperson, industry ambassador and owner of Alena Capra Designs.

The Coverings Lounge returned to Orlando as a lively centerpiece of the show floor, offering an energetic space for learning, networking and project inspiration. Lounge visitors gathered for thought-provoking sessions, connected with industry peers during daily happy hours and prize giveaways, and took part in interactive activations.

A standout feature of The Coverings Lounge was the debut of the I.C.E. House Showhome Experience—an immersive walk-through showcase produced by Jennifer Farrell Designs. The experience offered a guided exploration of the future of home design, complete with informational displays, material samples and exclusive presentations by Jennifer Farrell.

Three featured stages provided more than 50 learning opportunities on the Coverings 2025 show floor. The Installation Innovation Stage hosted live demonstrations focused on advanced techniques for installing new products; the Fabricator Stage presented high-energy sessions highlighting the latest in stone and fabrication methods; and the Trends & Solutions Stage, located within The Coverings Lounge, offered design-forward presentations on emerging product trends and practical project solutions.

Wellness-focused talks, including mindfulness workshops led by Gianna Vallefuoco, complemented Coverings’ programming by addressing resilience and well-being in the workplace. Several of these workshops were held in the Galvanize Lounge, which was host to many additional personal and professional development opportunities spearheaded by seven industry women’s organizations. The Artisan Showcase captivated audiences with artisan-led tile demonstrations and experiential mosaic tile coaster-making sessions that celebrated the heritage of the handmade tile craft.

Coverings 2025 further elevated its hands-on learning opportunities with live demonstrations and discussions by the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) and by the Stone Fabricator’s Alliance (SFA). These interactive sessions gave audiences an up-close look at the latest techniques in tile installation and stone fabrication, led by some of the industry’s most experienced professionals.

Coverings 2025 also rolled out live podcast recordings across three days, where industry voices delved into timely topics ranging from design innovation to workforce development, bringing a high-impact media element to the attendee experience.

Coverings 2026 is slated for March 30-April 2, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.