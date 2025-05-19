Coverings 2025 highlights latest design trends

Orlando—Celebrating its 35th edition, Coverings continues to be the ultimate destination for design professionals, architects and industry leaders seeking the latest advancements and hottest trends in ceramic/porcelain tile and natural stone. The 2025 edition of the illustrious event was no exception, with the show floor bursting with hot new products sure to lure the eye of today’s consumer.

From truly touchable tile to handmade looks and even a flare for the dramatic, this year’s new product introductions highlighted the looks homeowners will soon be yearning for—if they’re not already.

The following are just three of the product trends found at the show.

Tantalizing Texture

What has been slowly growing in popularity and possibility, texturizing took the tile category by storm in 2025. From intricate 3D technologies, to extruded designs and scored or slatted looks, tile manufacturers pulled out all the stops to make tile truly touchable.

“Texture. Texture is really heavy right now. We want lots and lots of texture. And what we can do now is so unique.” – Jason Andrews, MSI

Handcrafted

It’s not a new trend but the look of craftsmanship has begun to truly take hold in the world of tile. Suppliers didn’t hold back this year as they embraced staining, chipping, irregular and imperfect looks. Consumers, too, are bound to be enticed by these unique yet trending options.

“Everything being digital, it’s so flat and sterile almost. So people are craving that tactile and handmade look and feel.” – Kathy Greene, Emser Tile

Darkest Drama

Some at the show said it was about nostalgia, an urge to ease into simpler days or escape reality, while others said today’s consumer is ready to leave quiet behind and delve into dramatics. Either way, noir colorways were front and center at this year’s show—showcased on walls, floors, fireplaces and almost everywhere else. Black is back—and it looks here to stay.

“It’s drama but also nostalgia. Think about the old club rooms, the old cigar bars, your grandfather’s library. We are living in uncertain times, so people are looking to nest. A lot of the color trends are coming from that place of needing comfort and serenity.” – Terri Marion, Crossville

(For the full story, see the May 19th print edition of FCNews.)