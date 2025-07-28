CTEF receives $5200 from Coverings 2025 support

Nashville, Tenn.—From the support of Coverings 2025, North America’s largest tile and stone showcase, the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) has received $5200 for ceramic tile education programming.

“CTEF deeply appreciates the strong support it receives from the Coverings community, exhibitors and show attendees, not to mention the Coverings Cares program,” said Brad Denny, CTEF executive director. “Coverings truly has a 365-day influence on the tile industry.”

The $5200 consisted of donations from Coverings exhibitors and donations made through Coverings Cares.

Coverings Cares, launched in 2024, is a Coverings initiative to support the tile and stone industry, green initiatives and the local community hosting the show with $20,000. For 2025, Coverings identified the following six non-profit charitable organizations recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as being tax-exempt by virtue of their charitable activities:

CTEF

Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA)

Gary Sinise Foundation

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

Tile Heritage Foundation

During the Coverings 2025 registration process, attendees had the option to donate to one of those charities. In an effort to enhance the impact, Coverings matched every dollar donated, up to a total of $20,000.