AHSG, Laminin Industries enter partnership

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesInstallationAHSG, Laminin Industries enter partnership

Calhoun, Ga.—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) and Commercial USA announced a new supplier partnership with Laminin Industries, a provider of professional-grade installation materials, tools and support products for the flooring industry, headquartered here.

“Laminin Industries brings our members access to a wide array of essential jobsite products—from floor prep and adhesives to equipment and accessories,” said Tony Wright, president, AHSG and Commercial USA. “Its focus on practical, job-ready solutions makes them a strong resource for both residential and commercial members.”

This partnership is meant to allow AHSG and Commercial USA members access to Laminin’s comprehensive catalog—including self-levelers, patch and skim products, moisture mitigation systems, concrete polishing and repair materials, adhesives, transitions, floor pads, turf products, as well as a broad range of installation tools and equipment.

“We’re proud to support the AHSG and Commercial USA networks with reliable, professional-grade products that meet the day-to-day needs of flooring pros,” said John Rhodes, director of sales, Laminin Industries. “Our goal is to help members be more productive, prepared and profitable on every job.”

Previous article
CTEF receives $5200 from Coverings 2025 support
Next article
AHF supports ARCA Mendards Series

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Cyncly Flooring to debut unified vision, advanced tech

FCNews Staff - 0
After months of relative quiet, Cyncly Flooring is stepping back into the spotlight—and doing so with purpose. On July 30 at 2 p.m. EST,...
Read more
News

MSI named ’60 Best Companies to Sell For’ in 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Orange, Calif.—MSI has been recognized as one of the Top 60 Companies to Sell For in 2025. For the fourth consecutive year, MSI has...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: The true role of a sales manager

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKSQpmdo8yM Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

NTCA releases Spanish language training video

FCNews Staff - 0
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) recently released of a Spanish-language version of its popular training video, Trowel and Error, in an effort...
Read more
News

Louisville Tile introduces Arkigeo collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile announced the availability of the Arkigeo collection by Wilcox Fifty Five. This new line—imported from Italy—is designed to offer a refined...
Read more
News

AHF supports ARCA Mendards Series

FCNews Staff - 0
Lake Norman, N.C.—Rising motorsports talent Sam Corry made his ARCA Menards Series debut this week at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, piloting a...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X