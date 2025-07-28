AHSG, Laminin Industries enter partnership

Calhoun, Ga.—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) and Commercial USA announced a new supplier partnership with Laminin Industries, a provider of professional-grade installation materials, tools and support products for the flooring industry, headquartered here.

“Laminin Industries brings our members access to a wide array of essential jobsite products—from floor prep and adhesives to equipment and accessories,” said Tony Wright, president, AHSG and Commercial USA. “Its focus on practical, job-ready solutions makes them a strong resource for both residential and commercial members.”

This partnership is meant to allow AHSG and Commercial USA members access to Laminin’s comprehensive catalog—including self-levelers, patch and skim products, moisture mitigation systems, concrete polishing and repair materials, adhesives, transitions, floor pads, turf products, as well as a broad range of installation tools and equipment.

“We’re proud to support the AHSG and Commercial USA networks with reliable, professional-grade products that meet the day-to-day needs of flooring pros,” said John Rhodes, director of sales, Laminin Industries. “Our goal is to help members be more productive, prepared and profitable on every job.”