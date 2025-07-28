Ultimate Waterproof Guide 2025

Waterproof flooring offers a range of benefits, from durability and easy maintenance to protection against water damage. As the category grows in popularity, manufacturers are ramping up their R&D efforts with offerings in luxury vinyl plank, porcelain tile and engineered hardwood that can be installed in bathrooms, kitchens and basements.

An impressive array of new waterproof products is highlighted in FCNews’ annual Ultimate Waterproof Guide. Following is a glimpse of some of the highlighted products:

Cali’s WPC luxury vinyl represents the company’s next chapter in waterproof technology, delivering comfort without compromising performance or value. An innovative foam core construction creates a softer, more cushioned feel underfoot while maintaining exceptional durability—100% waterproof with wear layers that resist scratches in the busiest households.

With its newest hybrid flooring innovation, Classen offers a product—Classen Hybrid—that aims to redefine both comfort and performance. At the core lies a high-density, water-resistant HDF core that provides maximum dimensional stability—even in moisture-prone areas. But what sets Classen Hybrid apart is its triple-layer construction. A natural cork underlay offers exceptional impact sound reduction and walking comfort. The hybrid floor is digitally printed using high-definition Classen technology.

One of the originals in the waterproof flooring space is COREtec, which aims to support retailers and homeowners with solutions that deliver style, simple installation and easy maintenance. The brand recently launched 10 new colors in its signature Originals collection designed to meet consumers’ top demands.

Although relatively new to hard surface, Engineered Floors has made its presence felt with introductions covering a range of segments—including WPC. PureGrain Comfort is EF’s signature WPC offering; it comes with many benefits: warmth, quiet and softness underfoot.

AquaProof from HF Design represents an innovation in waterproof technology, blending ultimate performance with the beauty of real wood. Designed with a durable core and embossed-in-register texture, AquaProof reflects the look and feel of real hardwood.

Crafted with a durable, multi-layered vinyl core and a fiberglass mesh layer, Canopy Flex from IFC offers more than just good looks. The product is 100% waterproof, scratch and dent resistant and easy to clean.

Shorecliffs from MSI aims to redefine hybrid rigid core flooring with next-level realism, strength and design versatility. Boasting 87-inch-long planks, the collection blends premium wood visuals with scratch resistance.

Southwind Floors’ waterproof laminate collection brings together durability, style and innovation—all backed by a deep commitment to health and quality. Leading the lineup are Resurge and Revive, two high-performance laminate designed for active households.

The Natural Beauty Summit collection by Stanton delivers a high-performance flooring solution. With 12mm thickness and integrated IXPE pad it offers enhanced durability, excellent sound insulation and a cushioned feel underfoot, making it ideal for active households.

From Ultimate Floors, the Retreat collection’s signature feature is a 30-mil wear layer—one of the thickest available—to protect against scratches, stains and everyday wear. It’s positioned as a smart choice for active households, retail environments and users who demand performance.

