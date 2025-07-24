Triforest hosts ribbon cutting for new Ontario plant

By FCNews Staff
triforestAjax, Ontario—On July 24 Triforest, makers of the Toucan brand of laminate and SPC flooring, cut the ribbon on its new SPC manufacturing plant here—the first such facility in Canada. Nearly 100 government officials, suppliers, customers, guests and media partners were on hand for the festivities.

Triforest was established in 2013 as a Chinese manufacturer of laminate panels and flooring. In 2021 it launched its Canadian laminate production line in Ajax with a strategy of being rooted in Canada, serving North America and reaching the global market. Family owned and operated, the company now operates eight warehouses across Canada and two in the U.S.: Chicago and City of Industry, Calif.

