Flooring Sustainability Summit recognizes excellence

By FCNews Staff
HomeCOVID-19Event UpdatesFlooring Sustainability Summit recognizes excellence

Arlington, Va.—The Flooring Sustainability Summit announced the winners of its 2025 Project Design Awards as it seeks to honor exemplary residential and commercial projects that leverage flooring to drive environmental performance, occupant wellness and design excellence.

This year’s honorees were selected for commitment to sustainability and innovation, as the projects were designed to demonstrate how flooring choices can play a pivotal role in reducing environmental and human health impact, improving indoor air quality and enhancing energy efficiency—all while delivering high-impact design.

Flooring Sustainability Summit2025 project design award winners:

  • Commercial category winner: Mohawk
  • Project: Georgia Sea Turtle Center (Jekyll Island, Ga.)
  • Award accepted by: Malisa Maynard, chief sustainability officer at Mohawk Industries

In this project, Mohawk’s resilient, low-impact flooring solutions were used to support both the mission and function of an environmentally focused facility, while contributing to healthier interior spaces. The flooring is manufactured to remain in solid condition over time in an effort of extending its lifespan and further reducing environmental impact. In addition, every purchase helps stop ocean plastic through Mohawk’s partnership with Plastic Bank. The flooring used for this project is 100% PVC-free and made from recycled single-use plastic and natural stone. Each square foot contains the equivalent of up to 20 recycled PET bottles. It is FloorScore certified, meeting strict indoor air quality standards and confirming its low VOC emissions. It is also independently certified by SCS to meet the VOC emissions criteria of California’s Section 01350 Program.

  • Residential category winner: PID Floors
  • Project: Stone Harbor Beach House (Stone Harbor, N.J.)
  • Architect: Asher Slaunwhite + Partners
  • Interior designer: Stephanie Kraus Designs
  • Award accepted by: Steven Skutelsky, president of PID Floors

Flooring Sustainability SummitThis residential retreat was designed to boast both sustainable yet aesthetic design as well as thoughtful material selection with PID’s wood flooring, produced through zero-waste operation. The finishing is done entirely by hand, eliminating the additional use of energy from either fossil fuels or renewable sources. The flooring’s three-layer construction also uses fewer adhesives. The product is manufactured to deliver a long service life, lasting for decades with proper care. It can also be periodically refinished in different colors. The flooring used in this residence adheres to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) 01350 standard v1.2 for homes, the most stringent benchmark for VOC emissions. It also holds an E1 formaldehyde emission rating, containing only 0.1–1% formaldehyde in its total adhesive volume.

Honoring a visionary: Ray Anderson

Flooring Sustainability SummitIn addition to project recognition, the Summit honored the late Ray Anderson—founder of Interface—for his visionary leadership and enduring legacy in sustainable product design and manufacturing. At the Summit, Anderson was inducted into the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) Hall of Fame for his pioneering efforts in revolutionizing the flooring industry by embedding sustainability at the core of business operations.

His commitment to eliminating environmental impact through initiatives like Mission Zero is a continuous influence on the global built environment community. Anderson’s leadership in sustainability has inspired other businesses to adopt more environmentally conscious practices and has been documented in books like “Confessions of a Radical Industrialist.”

Previous article
WIFI announces upcoming events
Next article
Triforest hosts ribbon cutting for new Ontario plant

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Triforest hosts ribbon cutting for new Ontario plant

FCNews Staff - 0
Ajax, Ontario—On July 24 Triforest, makers of the Toucan brand of laminate and SPC flooring, cut the ribbon on its new SPC manufacturing plant...
Read more
News

WIFI announces upcoming events

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Women in the Floorcovering Industry (WIFI), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is dedicated to empowering women across the flooring sector, is hosting three major...
Read more
Featured Post

Adhesives: New formulations enhance performance

Ken Ryan - 0
New flooring adhesive formulations are enhancing performance with improved subfloor moisture protection, stronger bonds and reduced volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These advancements are driven...
Read more
News

NWFA appoints new president, CEO

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Charles, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) just appointed Stephanie Owen as its newest president and CEO. This appointment follows an extensive search...
Read more
Featured Post

Laminate trends take cues from real wood

Reginald Tucker - 0
Wider/longer planks realistic surface texturing, chevron/herringbone patterns and improvements in water resistance. These popular trends could very well pertain to the latest introductions in the...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Earn exclusive savings with Fill it Local

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZQrQIJfkLQ Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X