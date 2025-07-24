Flooring Sustainability Summit recognizes excellence

Arlington, Va.—The Flooring Sustainability Summit announced the winners of its 2025 Project Design Awards as it seeks to honor exemplary residential and commercial projects that leverage flooring to drive environmental performance, occupant wellness and design excellence.

This year’s honorees were selected for commitment to sustainability and innovation, as the projects were designed to demonstrate how flooring choices can play a pivotal role in reducing environmental and human health impact, improving indoor air quality and enhancing energy efficiency—all while delivering high-impact design.

2025 project design award winners:

Commercial category winner: Mohawk

Mohawk Project: Georgia Sea Turtle Center (Jekyll Island, Ga.)

Georgia Sea Turtle Center (Jekyll Island, Ga.) Award accepted by: Malisa Maynard, chief sustainability officer at Mohawk Industries

In this project, Mohawk’s resilient, low-impact flooring solutions were used to support both the mission and function of an environmentally focused facility, while contributing to healthier interior spaces. The flooring is manufactured to remain in solid condition over time in an effort of extending its lifespan and further reducing environmental impact. In addition, every purchase helps stop ocean plastic through Mohawk’s partnership with Plastic Bank. The flooring used for this project is 100% PVC-free and made from recycled single-use plastic and natural stone. Each square foot contains the equivalent of up to 20 recycled PET bottles. It is FloorScore certified, meeting strict indoor air quality standards and confirming its low VOC emissions. It is also independently certified by SCS to meet the VOC emissions criteria of California’s Section 01350 Program.

Residential category winner: PID Floors

PID Floors Project: Stone Harbor Beach House (Stone Harbor, N.J.)

Stone Harbor Beach House (Stone Harbor, N.J.) Architect: Asher Slaunwhite + Partners

Asher Slaunwhite + Partners Interior designer: Stephanie Kraus Designs

Stephanie Kraus Designs Award accepted by: Steven Skutelsky, president of PID Floors

This residential retreat was designed to boast both sustainable yet aesthetic design as well as thoughtful material selection with PID’s wood flooring, produced through zero-waste operation. The finishing is done entirely by hand, eliminating the additional use of energy from either fossil fuels or renewable sources. The flooring’s three-layer construction also uses fewer adhesives. The product is manufactured to deliver a long service life, lasting for decades with proper care. It can also be periodically refinished in different colors. The flooring used in this residence adheres to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) 01350 standard v1.2 for homes, the most stringent benchmark for VOC emissions. It also holds an E1 formaldehyde emission rating, containing only 0.1–1% formaldehyde in its total adhesive volume.

Honoring a visionary: Ray Anderson

In addition to project recognition, the Summit honored the late Ray Anderson—founder of Interface—for his visionary leadership and enduring legacy in sustainable product design and manufacturing. At the Summit, Anderson was inducted into the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) Hall of Fame for his pioneering efforts in revolutionizing the flooring industry by embedding sustainability at the core of business operations.

His commitment to eliminating environmental impact through initiatives like Mission Zero is a continuous influence on the global built environment community. Anderson’s leadership in sustainability has inspired other businesses to adopt more environmentally conscious practices and has been documented in books like “Confessions of a Radical Industrialist.”