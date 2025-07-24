WIFI announces upcoming events

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsWIFI announces upcoming events

WIFI eventsDalton—Women in the Floorcovering Industry (WIFI), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is dedicated to empowering women across the flooring sector, is hosting three major upcoming events. These include two free virtual Power Hours on July 25 and August 18, as well as an in-person Low Country Boil fundraiser on September 3. Each event is designed to inspire, connect and advance women in flooring by offering practical tools, powerful stories and opportunities for engagement.

This year’s supporting events include:

Virtual Power Hour: Talent and teamwork — Leveraging women’s voices

Friday, July 25 at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Join WIFI for Power Hour and learn how to spy out new talent in efforts to create a collaborative workplace! Speakers include Michelle Meyer, CEO and Yaicha Schuneman, COO—both of Advanced Flooring Solutions in Denver, Colo.—where women make up the majority of the team. Moderated by WIFI board member Brenda Knowles—senior vice president of commercial customer experience at Shaw Industries—this Power Hour is intended to explore the value women bring to leadership, teamwork and organizational culture.

Virtual Power Hour: Spotlight your superpower

Monday, August 18 at 12:00 p.m. EDT

This virtual power hour is designed to celebrate women in the workplace, led by Whitney Welch, founder of Whitney Welch Creative Consulting and hosted by WIFI volunteer Erin West, director of commercial buying groups at AHF Products. This Power Hour will spotlight the strengths of women as innovators and change-makers. Through real-world examples and practical takeaways, speakers will explore how embracing these unique “superpowers” can empower women to thrive professionally while also maintaining balance in their personal lives.

WIFI Low Country Boil fundraiser

Wednesday, September 3 at 5:30 p.m. EDT
The Farm, Rocky Face, Ga.

This fundraiser directly supports WIFI’s growing suite of initiatives—including scholarships, mentorships and leadership training for women in flooring.

WIFI invites women from across the flooring industry to participate in these events. Whether joining virtually or attending in person, each session is designed to offer inspiration, practical knowledge and meaningful networking opportunities.

Previous article
Adhesives: New formulations enhance performance
Next article
Flooring Sustainability Summit recognizes excellence

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Triforest hosts ribbon cutting for new Ontario plant

FCNews Staff - 0
Ajax, Ontario—On July 24 Triforest, makers of the Toucan brand of laminate and SPC flooring, cut the ribbon on its new SPC manufacturing plant...
Read more
Event Updates

Flooring Sustainability Summit recognizes excellence

FCNews Staff - 0
Arlington, Va.—The Flooring Sustainability Summit announced the winners of its 2025 Project Design Awards as it seeks to honor exemplary residential and commercial projects...
Read more
Featured Post

Adhesives: New formulations enhance performance

Ken Ryan - 0
New flooring adhesive formulations are enhancing performance with improved subfloor moisture protection, stronger bonds and reduced volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These advancements are driven...
Read more
News

NWFA appoints new president, CEO

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Charles, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) just appointed Stephanie Owen as its newest president and CEO. This appointment follows an extensive search...
Read more
Featured Post

Laminate trends take cues from real wood

Reginald Tucker - 0
Wider/longer planks realistic surface texturing, chevron/herringbone patterns and improvements in water resistance. These popular trends could very well pertain to the latest introductions in the...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Earn exclusive savings with Fill it Local

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZQrQIJfkLQ Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X