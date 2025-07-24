WIFI announces upcoming events

Dalton—Women in the Floorcovering Industry (WIFI), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is dedicated to empowering women across the flooring sector, is hosting three major upcoming events. These include two free virtual Power Hours on July 25 and August 18, as well as an in-person Low Country Boil fundraiser on September 3. Each event is designed to inspire, connect and advance women in flooring by offering practical tools, powerful stories and opportunities for engagement.

This year’s supporting events include:

Virtual Power Hour: Talent and teamwork — Leveraging women’s voices

Friday, July 25 at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Join WIFI for Power Hour and learn how to spy out new talent in efforts to create a collaborative workplace! Speakers include Michelle Meyer, CEO and Yaicha Schuneman, COO—both of Advanced Flooring Solutions in Denver, Colo.—where women make up the majority of the team. Moderated by WIFI board member Brenda Knowles—senior vice president of commercial customer experience at Shaw Industries—this Power Hour is intended to explore the value women bring to leadership, teamwork and organizational culture.

Virtual Power Hour: Spotlight your superpower

Monday, August 18 at 12:00 p.m. EDT

This virtual power hour is designed to celebrate women in the workplace, led by Whitney Welch, founder of Whitney Welch Creative Consulting and hosted by WIFI volunteer Erin West, director of commercial buying groups at AHF Products. This Power Hour will spotlight the strengths of women as innovators and change-makers. Through real-world examples and practical takeaways, speakers will explore how embracing these unique “superpowers” can empower women to thrive professionally while also maintaining balance in their personal lives.

WIFI Low Country Boil fundraiser

Wednesday, September 3 at 5:30 p.m. EDT

The Farm, Rocky Face, Ga.

This fundraiser directly supports WIFI’s growing suite of initiatives—including scholarships, mentorships and leadership training for women in flooring.

WIFI invites women from across the flooring industry to participate in these events. Whether joining virtually or attending in person, each session is designed to offer inspiration, practical knowledge and meaningful networking opportunities.