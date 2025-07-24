Adhesives: New formulations enhance performance

New flooring adhesive formulations are enhancing performance with improved subfloor moisture protection, stronger bonds and reduced volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These advancements are driven by the demand for more sustainable and high-performing flooring solutions, particularly in resilient and hardwood flooring installations.

Following is a sampling of the latest in new formulations:

Custom Building Products

Vinyl PSA from Custom Building Products is the ultimate multi-purpose solution for flooring applications, offering superior performance and versatility. This premium pressure-sensitive adhesive is specially designed for luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), vinyl composition tiles (VCT) and other resilient flooring, ensuring a strong, long-lasting bond. With exceptional moisture resistance, easy application and quick tack properties, Vinyl PSA delivers professional grade results every time.

Divergent Adhesives

Divergent Resilient Spray Adhesive is an innovative solution to the challenges you see on a flooring installation. This adhesive has a fast dry time, extended working time and can resist moisture up to 99% RH [relative humidity] and 12 lbs. MVER [moisture vapor emissions rate]. The spray adhesive allows for a fast and easy repair when immediate foot traffic is needed. It is recommended for carpet tile, vinyl plank, vinyl sheet goods, VCT and rubber flooring.

Stauf

Stauf SPU 570 is a professional-grade, solvent and water-free polymer adhesive formulated for any width solid wood flooring. Its high shear strength (around 650 psi) helps control cupping and the strong green grab with no flash time makes it ideal for patterned installations. The non-etching formula will not damage wood finishes and can be used over existing black mastic. SPU 570 also acts as a moisture barrier when used to install engineered wood. It is LEED qualified, isocyanate free, contains zero VOCs and spreads easily with a non-slump formula to bridge minor cracks.

TotalWorx

TotalWorx Accessories recently launched Kwik Flash, an LVP/LVT adhesive designed for speed and strength. This firm-setting transitional adhesive features a faster flash time, making installations quicker without compromising performance. With a spread rate of 140–225 ft2/gal., it supports environments up to 95% RH and complies with California SCAQMD Rule 1168 for low emissions. Kwik Flash is the smart choice for efficient, high-performance flooring applications.

Taylor Adhesives

Terrain is Taylor’s advanced, single-component moisture-cured urethane adhesive designed specifically for the installation of artificial turf. It replaces traditional solvent-based, water-based and even two-part urethane adhesives, no mixing required. Ideal for full-spread applications and seaming, Terrain is solvent-free and FloorScore certified making it safe for use in enclosed spaces.

“Its moisture-cured formula means rain shortly after installation actually accelerates the curing process,” said Gary Scheidker, director of technical services. “And with resistance to extreme alkalinity, up to pH 14, it’s built to perform in even the toughest conditions.”

Sika

The company’s latest formulation is SikaBond-6000, a universal firm-set, acrylic resilient flooring adhesive. This fast-setting, easy-to-spread technology provides transitional characteristics after initial application. It’s been formulated with superior application properties, including high tack and grab, low odor and easy cleanup when wet or dry.

Installers can use SikaBond-6000 for a multitude of residential and commercial flooring applications when wet-set or dry-set installations are required. It’s designed for the interior installation of LVT/LVP, WPC, SPC, rigid core planks, vinyl sheet goods, wall base and carpet tile. Offers 18-month shelf life, zero VOCs, zero solvents and Emicode EC1Plus certification.

Performance Accessories

The Performance Accessories M700 Plus adhesive is a versatile solution for various flooring applications, including LVT, sheet vinyl and carpet tile. When applied semi-wet, it forms a strong, permanent bond capable of withstanding heavy rolling loads, making it ideal for high-traffic areas that demand durability.

“When installed using the dry method, M700 Plus becomes releasable, providing the flexibility and ease of removal that is particularly beneficial for carpet tile installations,” said Karl Danzer, senior manager of product management, Performance Accessories.

Q.E.P./Roberts

Roberts 6399 is a firm-set transitional pressure sensitive adhesive formulated for installation of resilient flooring including LVT/P, VCT and carpet tile. This is a very aggressive, high-tack transitional adhesive with superior shear strength and high resistance to lateral forces, making it ideal for heavy traffic, with great performance under rolling loads. Roberts 6399 installs like a pressure-sensitive adhesive, and firms as it cures to form a permanent bond. Roberts 6399 features Microban technology to provide mold and mildew protection for the life of the floors.