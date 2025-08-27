J+J Flooring launches new carpet tile collection

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The latest carpet tile offering from J+J Flooring, The Fields Collection, pulls its inspiration from the gentle swaying stalks of grain on the feathery horizons of pastures and meadowlands. The two calming patterns that form the collection, Wheat and Rye, are designed to work together harmoniously.J+J new carpet tile

“The Fields Collection brings a biophilic influence to any space, creating a sense of comfort and calm,” explained Laura Holzer, director of design.

While using the same yarn colors in each pattern, the varying yarn placement creates two unique designs. They work in harmony to produce a cohesive and inviting space. Each pattern is available in 18 x 36 tiles and 9 colorways.

Wheat was designed using a unique placement of yarn colors that captures the movement of windswept stalks. A color wash transitions across each tile. This design recreates the beautiful movement of fields on the floor.

Rye features a more uniform distribution of color with a tighter, more overall texture. The design represents the contrast of light and shadow produced through the movement of wild rye grass.

Craftsmen use 100 percent Encore SD Ultima nylon to create both carpet tile designs, maximizing appearance retention. The standard Nexus Modular backing contains pre-consumer recycled content and is eligible for landfill diversion through the J+J Flooring Reclamation Program. The Advance Modular Carpet Backing is optional. Advance Modular delivers outstanding performance and is also PVC-free.

