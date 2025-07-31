J+J Flooring unveils Modern Utility LVT collection

Dalton—J+J Flooring has introduced Modern Utility, the manufacturer’s latest spin on traditional Italian terrazzo in an LVT construction.

“Modern Utility embraces the elegance of traditional terrazzo with a modern twist,” said Marie Moore, LVT design director at J+J Flooring. “Each of the three distinct patterns offer a modern take on the classic terrazzo and are designed to work together effortlessly.”

Passport is a medium-scale terrazzo motif with splashes of neutral to moody colored fragmented shades. Mixed Media is a minimalistic pattern with confetti of flecks in bisque, graphite and sand gently layered over neutral backgrounds. First Class features a twinkling of tiny shards that ripple in waves across the tiles, designed to deliver a light and airy visual effect. Each pattern is also offered in three colorways.

All patterns within the Modern Utility collection are offered in both 3mm and 5mm thickness with a 20-mil wear layer, as well as 18 x 36 tiles. The product is FloorScore certified and is 100% recyclable at the end of its useful life.

J+J Flooring LVT also features a standard enhancement of Zinc Protective Technology (ZPT) anti-microbial. Dispersed into the product during the manufacturing process, ZPT works to prevents unpleasant odors, degradation and discoloration as a result of microbial contamination.