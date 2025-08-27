MAPEI sponsors Honda cars in INDYCAR season finale

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMAPEI sponsors Honda cars in INDYCAR season finale

Deerfield Beach, Fla.—MAPEI announced its logo will be featured on two Andretti Global cars–on the engine cover, behind the front wheels and on the top of the rear tire ramps of both cars–during the final race of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix will take place Aug. 31, 2025, at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn.

mapei logo
Screenshot

MAPEI’s branding will have enhanced visibility on the No. 27 Sam’s Club Honda driven by Kyle Kirkwood. The company will also debut new participation on the No. 28 Browning Chapman Honda driven by Marcus Ericsson. This marks a special moment for MAPEI, as the company is expanding its presence with the Andretti Global team for the highly anticipated season finale.

“It is a great opportunity to have the MAPEI logo showcased on not just one but two incredible cars for the finale in Nashville,” said Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of MAPEI North America. “Supporting both Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson underscores our pride in being part of the Andretti Global family and our enthusiasm for the INDYCAR SERIES.”

The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix is expected to draw thousands of fans to Nashville Superspeedway, and millions more are projected to be watching on television.

Previous article
J+J Flooring launches new carpet tile collection
Next article
NTCA unveils training event schedule for September

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Wood: Effective tips to help RSAs seal the deal

Reginald Tucker - 0
It’s no secret that hardwood is arguably the most aspirational flooring product available—next to ceramic tile, of course. That might lead one to think...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: To what extent have tariffs impacted business?

FCNews Staff - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
News

NTCA unveils training event schedule for September

FCNews Staff - 0
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has unveiled its training schedule for September. During the course of the month, 26 hands-on training events...
Read more
Carpet

J+J Flooring launches new carpet tile collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The latest carpet tile offering from J+J Flooring, The Fields Collection, pulls its inspiration from the gentle swaying stalks of grain on the feathery...
Read more
News

Alan Greenberg Charity Golf & Pickleball Tournament 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The 2025 Alan Greenberg Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by CCA Global Partners, is set for Wednesday, Sept. 17, at Barnsley Gardens in Adairsville, Ga....
Read more
Featured Post

Resilient: State of the industry 2025

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
The resilient flooring category is indeed proving its resiliency in 2025. While suppliers agree it’s not shaping up to be a “great year,” the...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X