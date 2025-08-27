MAPEI sponsors Honda cars in INDYCAR season finale

Deerfield Beach, Fla.—MAPEI announced its logo will be featured on two Andretti Global cars–on the engine cover, behind the front wheels and on the top of the rear tire ramps of both cars–during the final race of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix will take place Aug. 31, 2025, at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn.

MAPEI’s branding will have enhanced visibility on the No. 27 Sam’s Club Honda driven by Kyle Kirkwood. The company will also debut new participation on the No. 28 Browning Chapman Honda driven by Marcus Ericsson. This marks a special moment for MAPEI, as the company is expanding its presence with the Andretti Global team for the highly anticipated season finale.

“It is a great opportunity to have the MAPEI logo showcased on not just one but two incredible cars for the finale in Nashville,” said Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of MAPEI North America. “Supporting both Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson underscores our pride in being part of the Andretti Global family and our enthusiasm for the INDYCAR SERIES.”

The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix is expected to draw thousands of fans to Nashville Superspeedway, and millions more are projected to be watching on television.