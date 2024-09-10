Swiss Krono Group adopts Unidrop from Unilin Technologies

Lucerne, Switzerland—Swiss Krono Group, a large manufacturer of laminate flooring worldwide, has adopted the Unidrop locking system for its laminate and hybrid resilient flooring products in multiple manufacturing facilities. The choice for this new locking system is said to happen in a strategic move towards higher sustainability and consumer-focused products.

“After extensive testing, we found that Unidrop was best in class in terms of click strength and installation ease,” said Tim Neitzel, director of product development at Swiss Krono USA. “By implementing Unidrop across our laminate and hybrid-resilient flooring lines in Europe and the U.S., we are reinforcing our commitment to sustainable practices and innovative solutions.”

Unidrop is a fold-down locking system offered for license by Unilin. Swiss Krono said it adopted Unidrop for its qualitative features in terms of locking and installation and also because it eliminates the need for any type of plastic inserts to secure the locking, which is said to have become an increasingly important feature in terms of sustainability.

“Our goal is to provide a solution that is sustainable, efficient in manufacturing and exceptional in performance,” said Floris Koopmans, sales director IP at Unilin Technologies. “The Unidrop system achieves all of this, offering a robust locking mechanism and a seamless installation process for endusers. We are proud to support Swiss Krono in their journey towards greater sustainability and innovation in the flooring industry.”