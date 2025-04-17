MSI renovates Atlanta showroom

Austell, Ga.—MSI, a leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile and hardscaping products in North America, has renovated its MSI Atlanta Showroom, located here. A center created to serve designers and the community as a whole, MSI Atlanta said it is ready to utilize its newly renovated showroom to its fullest potential, with newly incorporated design tables for planning and product samples available to view and take home.

“The new development of the showroom reflects the momentous growth we have seen here,” said Robert Blastow, senior branch leader at MSI’s Atlanta location. “The new renovations allow us to give our customers the ultimate showroom experience.”

Recently, the Atlanta area showroom held an event to celebrate the newly finished renovations of its state-of-the-art flooring and wall tile showroom—Q Quartz gallery—and hardscaping area. The expanded showroom’s slab gallery features hundreds of colors of quartz, granite, marble and other natural stone slab countertops ideal for customer projects. The showroom now hosts an open-concept space built to best showcase the company’s latest products, including extensive space dedicated to merchandising displays.

The new showroom holds tens of thousands of square feet of inventory on hand, offering one of the largest selections of countertops, flooring, wall tile and hardscaping products in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

The Atlanta area showroom is open six days a week, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays. MSI showrooms offer services such as product selection, project quantity estimation, product samples and virtual branch tours and slab selections available upon request.