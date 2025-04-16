Bjelin launches high-tech wood flooring

By FCNews Staff
slate collectionViken, Sweden—Bjelin unveiled its new Slate Collection, a high-tech wood flooring solution. With deep textures and natural color variations, it delivers a cool yet inviting finish. The collection, available in three distinct shades, features Nadura Tiles and is class 34-rated, making it ideal for high-traffic residential and commercial spaces.

“We developed this collection with sustainable materials and engineered it to ensure superior scratch and stain resistance, as well as effortless maintenance,” said Fredrik Alfredsson, Bjelin’s global head of sales. “The Slate Collection reflects our commitment to quality craftsmanship and forward-thinking design.”

The range is powered by Nadura technology, developed by sister company Välinge Innovation, to provide a high level of wear and impact resistance superior to traditional wood floors.

“At Bjelin, we believe in making better use of materials, and the patented Nadura technology embodies this vision,” Alfredsson noted. “The innovative process helps reduce waste and supports a circular product lifecycle.”

Measuring 11 in x 23, the tile format aims to add a bold sense of character, seamlessly blending form and function. Available in three shades of grey, the Slate Collection is designed for those seeking a distinctive yet refined look for their interiors.

Additionally, the leakproof 5G Dry floor locking system ensures an easy and robust installation without glue or nails—with watertight joints preventing liquids from seeping through the seams and damaging the subfloor.

