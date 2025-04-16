Bostik showcases tailgate-themed booth at NWFA Expo 2025

Charlotte, N.C.—Bostik, Inc., a global leader in specialty adhesives and a segment of the Arkema Group, has invited National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) Expo 2025 attendees to experience the latest in hardwood flooring technology with live product demonstrations and an exclusive Ultimate Tailgate Prize Package giveaway. The exhibitor is set to take place at the Charlotte Convention Center here.

Located at Booth #1814, Bostik’s exhibit is set to spotlight glue assist solutions and offer attendees a chance to win a $500 prize bundle, which features a Bostik-branded Artic 52 QT Ultra-Light Wheeled Cooler and a Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Fire Pit. Visitors can stop by the booth during show hours to enter.

This year’s booth is designed to embrace a tailgate-style atmosphere, designed to offer a relaxed space where attendees can recharge while learning how Bostik’s Innovative adhesive technologies help flooring pros “Go the Distance.” With the booth motto “Bostik: The Fast Track to Flawless Floor Installations,” the company says it aims to demonstrate how its solutions deliver reliability, speed and performance in real-world applications.

NWFA Expo exhibit hours

Wednesday, April 16: 10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 17: 10:30 am. – 3:00 p.m.

“Our goal this year is to offer a memorable experience that blends innovation and hospitality,” said Jake Stadler, senior market manager for hardwood adhesives at Bostik, Inc. “We’re excited to show how our cutting-edge adhesive technologies can simplify installation while delivering long-lasting results.”