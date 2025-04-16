Venux touts inaugural Coverings exhibition

Orlando—Venux, a flooring brand that entered the market last year with its sights set on affordable luxury, will exhibit for the first time at Coverings 2025. The show is set for April 29-May 2 here at the Orange County Convention Center.

The brand will exhibit with what it calls its “Glacier” space. Designed by SUMMUMSTUDIO, this project is a spatial allegory that aims to emulate a large block of ice that opens up to reveal the warmth and beauty that lies within: a large natural heart.

The central piece, powerful and sculptural, invites the visitor to stop and observe, to feel. Each angle reveals a new reading of the stone, as if the space were breathing to the slow rhythm of nature, according to the brand.

A dialogue between architecture and product

The brand’s commitment focuses on creating a unique and sophisticated space that invites visitors to take a journey into the interior of the earth through a design that combines strength, solidity and purity.

Through materials, textures, light and architectural compositions, a fluid dialogue is generated between the architecture and the product. This harmony allows Venux sintered stone to be presented not only as a construction material, but also as an emotional and narrative vehicle. The installation seeks to impact, excite and generate memories, transforming the material into emotion.

Venux, a new voice in international design

With this first participation in Coverings, Venux aims to cement its position as an inspiring, innovative brand connected with contemporary design sensibility. “Glacier” is not just an installation: it is a statement of intent, a way of understanding surfaces, based on emotion, art and sustainability.

The project reaffirms Venux’s ambition to create products that transcend their function and become elements that transform space and the way we live.