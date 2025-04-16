Venux touts inaugural Coverings exhibition

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsVenux touts inaugural Coverings exhibition
The image that Venux’s “Glacial” space was inspired by.

Orlando—Venux, a flooring brand that entered the market last year with its sights set on affordable luxury, will exhibit for the first time at Coverings 2025. The show is set for April 29-May 2 here at the Orange County Convention Center.

The brand will exhibit with what it calls its “Glacier” space. Designed by SUMMUMSTUDIO, this project is a spatial allegory that aims to emulate a large block of ice that opens up to reveal the warmth and beauty that lies within: a large natural heart.

The central piece, powerful and sculptural, invites the visitor to stop and observe, to feel. Each angle reveals a new reading of the stone, as if the space were breathing to the slow rhythm of nature, according to the brand.

A dialogue between architecture and product

The brand’s commitment focuses on creating a unique and sophisticated space that invites visitors to take a journey into the interior of the earth through a design that combines strength, solidity and purity.

Through materials, textures, light and architectural compositions, a fluid dialogue is generated between the architecture and the product. This harmony allows Venux sintered stone to be presented not only as a construction material, but also as an emotional and narrative vehicle. The installation seeks to impact, excite and generate memories, transforming the material into emotion.

Venux, a new voice in international design

With this first participation in Coverings, Venux aims to cement its position as an inspiring, innovative brand connected with contemporary design sensibility. “Glacier” is not just an installation: it is a statement of intent, a way of understanding surfaces, based on emotion, art and sustainability.

The project reaffirms Venux’s ambition to create products that transcend their function and become elements that transform space and the way we live.

Previous article
NWFA kicks off 40th anniversary expo
Next article
Bostik showcases tailgate-themed booth at NWFA Expo 2025

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Bjelin launches high-tech wood flooring

FCNews Staff - 0
Viken, Sweden—Bjelin unveiled its new Slate Collection, a high-tech wood flooring solution. With deep textures and natural color variations, it delivers a cool yet...
Read more
Installation

Bostik showcases tailgate-themed booth at NWFA Expo 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Charlotte, N.C.—Bostik, Inc., a global leader in specialty adhesives and a segment of the Arkema Group, has invited National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) Expo...
Read more
Featured Post

NWFA kicks off 40th anniversary expo

Reginald Tucker - 0
Charlotte, N.C.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) celebrated its 40th anniversary in grand fashion here on opening day of its milestone convention. The event...
Read more
News

LX Hausys’ ForestFusion collection wins 2024 Good Design award

FCNews Staff - 0
Alpharetta, Ga.—LX Hausys America, a manufacturer of building and decorative materials, has been recognized for its ForestFusion Collection with a 2024 Good Design award...
Read more
News

Anatolia to showcase latest advancements at Coverings 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Anatolia is set to return to Coverings 2025, held here from April 29 - May 2, as it aims to continue its legacy...
Read more
News

Portobello America returns to Coverings 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Baxter, Tenn.—Portobello America is set to unveil its latest collections at Coverings 2025. Attendees are invited to experience “Portobello Home,” an experience designed to...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X