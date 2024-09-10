Laminate: Extolling the category’s eco-friendly attributes

Since its inception more than 30 years ago, laminate flooring has long been touted as an economical, durable, high-performance alternative to many of the competing hard surface flooring covering products it was initially designed to emulate. While those attributes have largely held true over the past few decades, it’s also important not to overlook other noteworthy features that make laminate flooring a desirable category to market, promote and consume—namely its environmentally friendly attributes.

“Laminate as a category is inherently friendly on the environment,” said John Hammel, senior director of hardwood and laminate, Mannington. “The majority of the product is made from a natural, renewable material and sustainably harvested.”

Topping the list of eco-friendly traits is what manufacturers refer to as the category’s “resource efficiency.” Unlike traditional hardwood floors, which require the harvesting of trees, laminate flooring is produced using a combination of recycled materials that are then used to form medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and high-density fiberboard (HDF) cores. These materials are central to the laminate flooring structure and play a crucial role in its overall sustainability.

Similar to the construction methods utilized in ready-to-assemble furniture, the components that comprise these MDF and HDF coreboards are often sourced from recycled sawdust and other residual wood shavings generated during various manufacturing processes. These fibers—gleaned from wood waste from sawmills and woodworking operations—are bonded together using heat, pressure and adhesive, forming sturdy, durable panels that provide strength and durability. The result is a dense, uniform panel that provides a stable core for laminate flooring. This method of construction ensures that the core is strong and resistant to warping, making it suitable for high-traffic areas while extending the lifespan of the floor. This process, suppliers say, significantly reduces the need for new raw materials, helping to conserve natural resources and minimize deforestation. The efficient use of wood fibers in MDF and HDF production reduces the environmental impact associated with harvesting new timber.

Moreover, many MDF and HDF products used in laminate flooring are manufactured to meet strict environmental standards. For instance, certifications such as the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) or Greenguard Gold ensure that the materials are sourced responsibly and that the final product meets high standards for indoor air quality. These certifications provide additional assurance that today’s laminate flooring products address both environmental and health requirements.

Laminate flooring manufacturers and suppliers, rightfully, are leveraging these coveted certifications in their marketing efforts to appeal to environmentally conscious retailers and consumers. Case in point is the Aquaproof family of laminate flooring products from HF Design. “Both our Aquaproof and Aquaproof XL lines are Greenguard Gold and FloorScore certified,” said Alex Shaoulpour, president, HF Design. “There’s no PVC or plastic used in these products.”

Another example is the popular Restoration Collection from Mannington, including the award-winning Bespoke product. “All of our Restoration products are FloorScore-certified for indoor air quality,” Hammel stated. “Additionally, we design durability into our laminate products with ScratchResist technology so they will last much longer than most other flooring types.” (Logic being: More durable products translate to a longer lifespan for the flooring, thereby reducing the need for frequent replacement, which conserves resources in the long term.)

Major laminate flooring suppliers across the board attest to the value in promoting certifications for their laminate products. Mohawk, for example, recently achieved Platinum Level LF-02 Sustainability Certification from the North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) for its top-selling RevWood line. This notable achievement establishes Mohawk as the first company within NALFA’s membership to secure third-party evaluated Platinum Level certification since the standard’s inception (see sidebar on page 17). Previously Mohawk achieved Bronze Level certification through the self-certification process.

Mohawk voluntarily underwent a rigorous evaluation process meticulously reviewed by third-party certification provider SCS Global Services, highlighting the company’s dedication to upholding the strongest standards of environmental, economic and social principles throughout its supply chain. “This is a third-party certification confirming the product’s carbon-negative footprint,” said David Moore, senior product director, wood and laminate. “In short, that means every square foot of RevWood consumes or encapsulates more carbon than is created in the manufacturing process.”

Green in every way

It’s not just the materials and manufacturing processes that go into the production of laminate flooring that make it environmentally friendly. Proponents say the installation process for laminate flooring also contributes to its eco-friendly profile. How so? Many laminates feature a click-lock installation system, which eliminates the need for glue or nails. This not only simplifies the installation process but also reduces the reliance on adhesives that may contain harmful chemicals. Additionally, the ease of installation can lead to fewer disruptions and lower overall environmental impact during the renovation process.

When considering the end-of-life phase, laminate flooring also demonstrates positive environmental attributes. Unlike some flooring materials that can persist in landfills for decades, laminate flooring is built to be recyclable. In fact, many manufacturers have established take-back programs or recycling initiatives to ensure that old laminate floors are disposed of responsibly. This reduces landfill waste and supports a circular economy.

The eco-friendly attributes don’t end there. Modern laminate flooring products are designed to replicate the appearance of natural materials such as wood or stone without the need for actual extraction of these resources. By mimicking the look of natural materials, laminate flooring allows for the achievement of desired design aesthetics while mitigating the environmental impact associated with the extraction and processing of raw materials, suppliers note.

Innovations further the cause

Laminate manufacturers and suppliers continue to present the category as a compelling choice in both residential applications and commercial spaces. To that end, they are enhancing their products on several fronts as a means to bolster the category’s environmentally friendly profile.

A prime example is the new Ecolam product line from Inhaus, a company with a well-earned reputation for responsible manufacturing. According to Derek Welbourn, CEO, Ecolam is a laminate based on the use of the latest technology built entirely on wood and thermofused melamine—no PVC. One standout feature of the new line is 100% of the fiber used in making the Ecolam core is derived from local, renewable fiber sources. Along with the use of less resources, he said, comes less impact, less use of trees and other raw material—on average 30% less, and lower transportation resources by as much as 50%.

Best of all, according to Inhaus, performance is by no means compromised by the greener processes. “By using a specific resin and our proprietary manufacturing process, we are able to produce a laminate that is much thinner (6mm) than typical laminates, all without the loss of quality or performance,” Welbourn stated.

Inhaus is not alone in its endeavors. Other major eco-conscious brands such as Cali are also looking to raise the stakes in the category of greener laminate flooring options. Consider the company’s latest laminate introductions—Mavericks, Pacifica and Shorebreak—all of which are all FloorScore and NALFA certified. The planks and tiles that make up the collections are strengthened by high-density cores composed of reclaimed wood by-products. The floors also feature an attached XPS padding, which is both completely recyclable and composed of up to 50% recycled material.

“Our goal in developing our luxury laminate line was to give customers a beautiful waterproof floor that delivers reliable durability with an environmentally responsible construction,” said Doug Jackson, Cali CEO. “Today’s premium laminates are safer from a health standpoint thanks to eco-friendly adhesives yielding a low-VOC product. We feel our three collections—Mavericks, Pacifica and Shorebreak—exemplify our brand’s commitment to eco-friendly innovation.”

Take Shorebreak, for example. Its tile format, according to Cali, offers the unique benefit of offering customers a stone alternative with all the visual and textural beauty of marble or slate but without the environmental downsides of mining. “Quarrying can lead to deforestation, soil erosion, land degradation and threatened species,” Jackson explained. “Shorebreak tiles, on the other hand, allow homeowners to fill spaces with the luxurious looks of marble and stone with a warmer and far more lightweight, cost-effective alternative that is easier to install and clean.”

The eco-friendly benefits don’t end there. According to Cali, the planks’ efficient click-lock installation method reduces waste and eliminates the need for glue. The floor’s stain-resistant capabilities also minimize the frequency of cleaning, meaning less dependence on harsh chemicals. “With superior scratch-resistance and waterproofing, Cali laminate offers durability while ensuring fewer replacements and repairs down the road, conserving resources over time,” Jackson noted.