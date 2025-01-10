Fuse Alliance welcomes new board members, executive suite

Parker, Colo.—Fuse Commercial Flooring Alliance recently announced it has appointed three new board members: Nichole Beyer, Yaicha Schuneman and Mike Webster.

Nichole Beyer, owner of Quality Carpet and Flooring, brings a wealth of experience to the board with a background as a healthcare executive. She now successfully operates her business with her husband Blake, leveraging her healthcare background to drive growth in that segment.

Yaicha Schuneman, chief operating officer at Advanced Flooring Solutions, will join the board with a unique blend of skills. According to the company, her 10 years of experience at Advanced Flooring Solutions, combined with her master’s degree in accounting and strategic growth mindset, will be invaluable assets to the organization.

Mike Webster, founder and CEO of M&S Flooring, brings over 45 years of industry experience to the organization. Since founding M&S Flooring in 1994, he is believed to have built a strong reputation alongside a thriving business.

Mark Hutto—president of the board for the past four years—will continue to serve Fuse Alliance as an executive advisor in an effort to ensure his continued guidance and expertise.

Fuse Alliance has also announced its new executive board:

President: John Finch, Legacy Group Interiors, Seattle, Wash.

Vice president: Scott Garmon, Garmon & Company, Charlotte, N.C.

Secretary: Keith Chesnut, Fromkin Brothers, Woodbridge, N.J.

Treasurer: Dennis Bosco, Chelsea Flooring, N.Y.

“We are thrilled to welcome Beyer, Schuneman and Webster to the Fuse Alliance board of directors,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director for Fuse Alliance. “Their diverse backgrounds and industry expertise will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the evolving landscape of the flooring industry.”