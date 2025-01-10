FCEF announces leadership transition

Dalton—The Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) announced a leadership transition as executive director Jim Aaron steps down due to financial constraints that have required the organization to streamline operations. This difficult decision was made by the board of directors as part of a strategic effort to reduce overhead while maintaining focus on the foundation’s mission to address the skilled labor shortage in the flooring industry.

Under Aaron’s leadership, FCEF made extraordinary progress, including the launch of an accredited technical college curriculum that expanded to 14 states and securing multiple federal grants—both industry firsts. His efforts have created a scalable framework for workforce development that will continue benefiting the industry for years to come.

Kaye Whitener

FCEF also announced the appointment of Kaye Whitener as its new executive director. Whitener, who has played a vital role as director of operations, brings years of dedicated service and operational expertise to her new leadership role. She will focus on building upon the foundation established through her efforts and Aaron’s leadership, expanding the foundation’s reach and continuing to tackle workforce challenges facing the flooring industry.

The FCEF board of directors remains committed to the foundation’s long-term sustainability and mission. “Jim’s leadership set a powerful foundation for our mission’s success,” said Deb DeGraaf, chair of FCEF’s board. “This transition was driven by financial necessity, not performance. Jim’s contributions were instrumental, and we’re confident that Kaye will continue advancing our impact with the same passion and dedication.”

As it moves forward, FCEF said it remains dedicated to engaging the flooring industry, expanding its influence, and connecting businesses with the next generation of skilled craftsmen. To learn more about FCEF’s initiatives and how you can support its mission, visit FCEF.org.

