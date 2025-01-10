Universal Metro, Petruzzelli family team up to acquire Commercial Flooring Services

Huntsville, Ala.—Universal Metro, Inc., a leading contractor in the commercial flooring space, has announced a strategic partnership with Grant and Courtney Petruzzelli to acquire Commercial Flooring Services, a Starnet-member business founded by industry veteran Randy Sexton in 1995. The deal combines decades of expertise and innovation, creating new opportunities and strengthening Universal Metro’s national footprint while enhancing the legacy of a trusted Alabama-based contractor.

This acquisition underscores Universal Metro’s and the Petruzzellis’ commitment to providing succession solutions for flooring business owners who prioritize people, culture and community impact. By offering a path distinct from private equity consolidators, this partnership focuses on empowering the teams and leaders integral to the business’s continued success while expanding the legacy of its founder.

“As a long-standing member of Starnet, I’ve witnessed the remarkable synergies that arise from partnering with contractors like Commercial Flooring Services,” said Dave Triepke, CEO of Universal Metro and Starnet board member. “Randy Sexton built a business rooted in integrity, excellence and a deep commitment to the community. This acquisition reflects our shared vision of honoring the legacies of respected leaders like Randy by strategically creating impactful opportunities for both current and future staff. Together, we will drive long-term success through strong capitalization, fostering innovation, stewarding our resources and achieving sustained, profitable growth.”

Sexton began his flooring career in 1978 and spent nearly three decades building Commercial Flooring Services into a trusted partner for businesses and institutions. Known for his unwavering commitment to his team and the Huntsville community, his leadership has left an enduring mark on the industry. As part of his succession plan, he will remain an ambassador for Commercial Flooring Services, continuing to support the company and its clients.

“Randy built a business that exemplifies integrity, excellence and a dedication to people,” said Grant Petruzzelli, the new president and managing partner of Commercial Flooring Services. “We are honored to carry his legacy forward by equipping our team with new tools, technologies and opportunities to contribute meaningfully to the growth and well-being of the communities we proudly serve.”

Under Petruzzelli’s leadership, Commercial Flooring Services will continue to serve healthcare institutions, schools, government entities and commercial businesses throughout northern Alabama and southern Tennessee, while also pursuing growth opportunities across the greater Southeast region. Moreover, Commercial Flooring Services will continue to operate as its own division, delivering the exceptional quality and service clients have trusted since 1995.

“Grant’s proven track record as a leader and innovator perfectly aligns with our vision to serve as succession allies for business leaders seeking off-ramp options or next steps,” Triepke stated. “He was instrumental in shaping Universal Metro’s culture and growth strategy during his tenure as our president, and we are thrilled to partner with him and Courtney in this next exciting chapter of both of our stories. This acquisition is about more than expansion — it’s about building leaders rooted in integrity, driven by growth, capable of implementing innovation, and creating opportunities for all involved.”

The Petruzzellis relocated their family to the Southeast during the pandemic, bringing extensive industry experience and leadership skills to the region. With this acquisition they aim to leverage those relationships and resources to expand Commercial Flooring Services’ reach and strengthen Universal Metro’s position as a national leader in the commercial flooring industry.

Additional opportunities

This acquisition, according to the parties, also represents an exciting opportunity to integrate advanced tools and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI). Through Petruzzelli’s innovative tech company, Xcelrate, LLC, both Commercial Flooring Services and Universal Metro will implement AI-driven solutions, including the SalesDriver™ platform, to streamline reporting, expand sales and marketing outreach, and improve operational efficiencies to further enhance the customer experience.