International Flooring Co., partners with SamplesApp

By FCNews Staff
SamplesAppDalton—International Flooring Co. (IFC), a rising leader in premium flooring solutions, has partnered with SamplesApp, an innovative platform specializing in digital sample management and display optimization. This collaboration aims to elevate the retailer and consumer experience for IFC’s Canopy brand, enhancing speed, sample availability, organization and visual merchandising for retail partners.

“We are very excited about the partnership with SamplesApp,” said Greg Wrenn, VP of product and brand at IFC. “We believe that this technology will create new efficiencies and deliver an elevated experience for Canopy’s consumers and retail partners.”

Brian Erickson, founder and CEO of Floorz, a leading retailer in Ohio and a Canopy dealer and existing user of SamplesApp, noted, “At Floorz, we believe in combining innovation with excellence, which is why we’re proud to carry the Canopy brand and rely on SamplesApp in our daily sales operations. Together, these two leaders in product and technology innovation bring us the best of both worlds. We can deliver superior flooring solutions and cutting-edge tools that continue to elevate the Floorz experience.”

SamplesApp is designed to simplify sample tracking and distribution, create value added data and metrics from sample activity and align with IFC’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. The platform will launch in Q1, focusing on premium Canopy brand products to start.

“We’re impressed with IFC’s commitment to technology and innovation,” said Paul Murfin executive advisor to retail samples solutions, the developer of SamplesApp. “This makes them a perfect partner to illustrate the merits of Samples App to their customers, sales team, management team and ultimate end-consumer. It’s exciting to see Samples App’s capabilities being applied to the industry at the manufacturer and retail level.”

