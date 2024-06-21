Starnet awards: Commercial projects exhibit creativity, craftsmanship

The Starnet Design Awards celebrate outstanding commercial flooring design in corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, multifamily, government and retail facilities. The diverse categories allow designers to discover how creativity can transform spaces in remarkable ways.
The Starnet Design Awards jury comprises highly respected and experienced professionals from the architect and design community. Each judge brings category expertise and shares their time, professionalism and knowledge to recognize the outstanding commercial interiors with a focus on the flooring elements.
This year’s judges were: Kay Sargent, senior principal, director of workplace, HOK; Gable Stubbs, vice president, Goodwyn Mills Cawood; Miriam Ganesh, director of interior design/associate, RLF Architecture Engineering Interiors; and David Gross, executive director, INSTALL.
And the 2024 Starnet Design Award Gold winners are:
Grand Prize winner and Corporate Gold: Consolidated Flooring
- CIBC New York Headquarters
- Designer: IA Interior Architects
- Starnet preferred vendors: Ardex, Armstrong Flooring, Bostik, Johnsonite by Tarkett, Mohawk, Roppe
Rob Starr—People’s choice: Universal Metro
- Ponoma Valley Hospital Medical Center, Pomona, Calif.
- Architect: HMC Architects
- Starnet preferred vendors: Ardex, C/F Data Systems, Daltile, Johnsonite by Tarkett, Milliken Commercial, RFMS, Spec-ID, Tarkett
Mixed-use developments: H.J. Martin & Son
- Ascent Apartments, Milwaukee, Wis.
- Architect: Korb & Associates
- Starnet preferred vendors: Bostik, Daltile, EcoSurfaces, Henry Adhesives, Johnsonite by Tarkett, Mapei, Milliken Commercial, RFMS, TEC, Uzin
Unique installation challenge: DCO Commercial Floors
- Duke Energy Plaza, Charlotte, N.C.
- Designer: Gensler
- Starnet preferred vendors: Ardex, RFMS, Spec-ID
Education: Cornerstone Commercial Flooring
- Magnolia Trace Elementary, Mandeville, La.
- Architect: Greenleaf Lawson Architects
- Designer: Sydney Taylor
- Starnet preferred vendors: Daltile, Flexco, Mapei, Mannington Commercial
Healthcare: Bonitz
- Rupert House Veteran Center, Greenville, S.C.
- Architect: DP3 Architects
- Starnet preferred vendors: Ardex, Daltile, Johnsonite by Tarkett, Mapei, Milliken, Protect-All Flooring
Single-source interior contractor: Midwest Floor Covering
- Skutt Student Center Creighton University, Omaha, Neb.
- Starnet preferred vendors: Ardex, Daltile, Johnsonite by Tarkett, Mapei, Mohawk, Six Degrees Flooring Surfaces, Wagner Meters
Hospitality-public space: Universal Metro
- Pendry Hotel, Newport Beach, Calif.
- Architect: WATG
- Designer: Studio Munge
- Starnet preferred vendors: Ardex, Bostik, C/F Data Systems, EcoSurfaces, RFMS, Spec-ID, Tarkett, Tred-MOR
Canadian project of the year: Contemporary Office Interiors
- John Q Daycares, Manitoba, Canada (multiple locations)
- Designer: Sequence Interior Design
- Starnet preferred vendors: Ardex, Johnsonite by Tarkett, Mapei, Mohawk, Tarkett
Visit starnetflooring.com to view a full list of the nominees, including the silver and bronze winners.