Starnet awards: Commercial projects exhibit creativity, craftsmanship

The Starnet Design Awards celebrate outstanding commercial flooring design in corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, multifamily, government and retail facilities. The diverse categories allow designers to discover how creativity can transform spaces in remarkable ways.

The Starnet Design Awards jury comprises highly respected and experienced professionals from the architect and design community. Each judge brings category expertise and shares their time, professionalism and knowledge to recognize the outstanding commercial interiors with a focus on the flooring elements.

This year’s judges were: Kay Sargent, senior principal, director of workplace, HOK; Gable Stubbs, vice president, Goodwyn Mills Cawood; Miriam Ganesh, director of interior design/associate, RLF Architecture Engineering Interiors; and David Gross, executive director, INSTALL.

And the 2024 Starnet Design Award Gold winners are:

Grand Prize winner and Corporate Gold: Consolidated Flooring

CIBC New York Headquarters

Designer: IA Interior Architects

Starnet preferred vendors: Ardex, Armstrong Flooring, Bostik, Johnsonite by Tarkett, Mohawk, Roppe

Rob Starr—People’s choice: Universal Metro

Ponoma Valley Hospital Medical Center, Pomona, Calif.

Architect: HMC Architects

Starnet preferred vendors: Ardex, C/F Data Systems, Daltile, Johnsonite by Tarkett, Milliken Commercial, RFMS, Spec-ID, Tarkett

Mixed-use developments: H.J. Martin & Son

Ascent Apartments, Milwaukee, Wis.

Architect: Korb & Associates

Starnet preferred vendors: Bostik, Daltile, EcoSurfaces, Henry Adhesives, Johnsonite by Tarkett, Mapei, Milliken Commercial, RFMS, TEC, Uzin

Unique installation challenge: DCO Commercial Floors

Duke Energy Plaza, Charlotte, N.C.

Designer: Gensler

Starnet preferred vendors: Ardex, RFMS, Spec-ID

Education: Cornerstone Commercial Flooring

Magnolia Trace Elementary, Mandeville, La.

Architect: Greenleaf Lawson Architects

Designer: Sydney Taylor

Starnet preferred vendors: Daltile, Flexco, Mapei, Mannington Commercial

Healthcare: Bonitz

Rupert House Veteran Center, Greenville, S.C.

Architect: DP3 Architects

Starnet preferred vendors: Ardex, Daltile, Johnsonite by Tarkett, Mapei, Milliken, Protect-All Flooring

Single-source interior contractor: Midwest Floor Covering

Skutt Student Center Creighton University, Omaha, Neb.

Starnet preferred vendors: Ardex, Daltile, Johnsonite by Tarkett, Mapei, Mohawk, Six Degrees Flooring Surfaces, Wagner Meters

Hospitality-public space: Universal Metro

Pendry Hotel, Newport Beach, Calif.

Architect: WATG

Designer: Studio Munge

Starnet preferred vendors: Ardex, Bostik, C/F Data Systems, EcoSurfaces, RFMS, Spec-ID, Tarkett, Tred-MOR

Canadian project of the year: Contemporary Office Interiors

John Q Daycares, Manitoba, Canada (multiple locations)

Designer: Sequence Interior Design

Starnet preferred vendors: Ardex, Johnsonite by Tarkett, Mapei, Mohawk, Tarkett

Visit starnetflooring.com to view a full list of the nominees, including the silver and bronze winners.