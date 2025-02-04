Tuesday Tips: SEAL leadership development, certification

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday TipsScott Humphrey talks about the SEAL (Seeking Excellence As Leaders) Leadership Development and Certification Program and how it enriches both your professional path and personal journey.

In collaboration with its partners at Lead Every Day, the SEAL program is specifically designed to equip participants with the necessary skills, mindset and certification to navigate today’s challenges and lead with unwavering integrity into the future.

