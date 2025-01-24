Atlanta Flooring Design embraces FCEF training

As the flooring industry grapples with a shortage of skilled installers, Atlanta Flooring Design Centers has taken an active role in supporting workforce development through the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF). With training programs at Atlanta Technical College and Chattanooga State, the company has become a steadfast advocate for cultivating the next generation of flooring professionals.

For the latest in this series showcasing the partnerships shaping the next generation of flooring professionals, I spoke with Nik Burdett, a leader at Atlanta Flooring Design, about the company’s involvement and vision for the future.

Recognizing the need. The flooring installation workforce has been aging, with fewer young professionals stepping in to replace retirees. As a member of the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), Burdett explained, “We’ve been following efforts to spark interest in flooring installation careers. As retailers, we’ve witnessed the aging out of many installers without a progression of new talent.”

This gap motivated Atlanta Flooring Design to ask a key question: How can we be part of the solution? The answer lies in engaging with local training programs. To that end, the company has established connections with both Atlanta Technical College and Chattanooga State, making multiple visits to training classes. “The classes give students hands-on experience in a controlled environment, allowing them to learn how to install a range of flooring types,” Burdett stated.

Atlanta Flooring Design also supports the programs by providing products and engaging with students. Burdett said it’s important for local dealers to stop in, meet the students and give them encouragement.

A call for collaboration. Burdett emphasized the importance of collective action among retailers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders. “The survival of independent flooring dealers depends on all of us coming together to establish a process that brings youth through both classroom and on-the-job training,” he said.

For other retailers considering involvement, he offered a clear message: “Please take the time to see how you can help facilitate training in your area. The earlier we can reach students, the better.”

Looking beyond the classroom. While acknowledging the progress made by the FCEF, Burdett pointed out the need for a structured path after training. “We need to figure out the step between training and when installers are ready to work independently,” he said.

Drawing inspiration from other trades like electrical and carpentry, Burdett proposed exploring an apprenticeship model tailored to flooring installation. “Retailers and manufacturers need to work together, and manufacturers must participate,” he stressed.

This is part of a series developed by FCEF to showcase the partnerships shaping the next generation of flooring professionals. Stay tuned for more collaboration stories in upcoming editions.