Wood: Leveraging top attributes to drive sales

With wood being arguably the most aspirational flooring product available, one might think all the category’s positive attributes would sell themselves. Unfortunately, that’s just not reality. With all the stiff competition from the other hard surface categories—many of which are considerably less expensive than the genuine article—RSAs could use more ammunition to trade up consumers to real wood.

Following are a few key points to highlight when the consumer walks in the door looking for their dream wood look.

1. Wood offers the highest return on investment

While the category has undoubtedly ceded share to competing product segments, hardwood flooring represents the gold standard for homeowners. “From the retail sales associates to the store owner, hardwood provides the highest margin opportunities for dollar per square foot,” said Chris King, vice president, residential sales, AHF Products. “By defaulting to other products, the RSA is leaving dollars on the table.”

Moreover, according to King, wood is profitable at multiple price points, all depending on the type of product and volume. “And even with the added challenge retailers have had post pandemic, coupled with the stress from wood-look alternatives, true hardwood is where bigger paychecks can be made.”

2. More choices = greater sales opportunities

By offering a variety of hardwood products across a range of price points and by removing the barriers to purchasing, experts say retailers can make hardwood the product of choice for their customers. “Wood’s new innovations remove many of the barriers preventing consumers from purchasing hardwood and lets homeowners enjoy real hardwood floors that are virtually worry-free,” AHF Products’ King stated. “There are several waterproof real wood options that allow homeowners to enjoy the beauty of hardwood without the worry of damage from common household spills. But it’s not all about performance. Wood offers today’s most sought-after looks and formats, including wide-width planks in appealing colors and textures inspired by nature.”

3. Hardwood is always en vogue

While fads come and go, some things are constant. That certainly pertains to hardwood flooring, a category that’s as old as time but never gets stale. “Hardwood flooring has graced homes for centuries, seamlessly blending art, history and nature into a design that never goes out of style,” said Kyle McAllister, director of hardwood, Shaw. “So, it’s essential to understand and convey the enduring charm and practicality of hardwood to potential customers.”

Practically speaking, hardwood flooring significantly boosts both a home’s style and value. “Its classic appeal is always en vogue,” McAllister added.

4. No two boards are exactly alike

The knock on some competing wood-look-a-like hard surfaces is the repetition of the patterns of the boards. While advanced digital printing technologies and EIR surface textures have come a long way in better replicating the real thing, frequently repeated patterns are a dead giveaway. “The unique grains and knots of the wood, once part of a living tree, tell a story that adds character to any space,” Shaw’s McAllister explained.

The extreme diversity of hardwoods available today—taking into account not only species but stain/finish options—ensures consumers with a wide range of tastes can find a product that suits their design needs. Given these natural variations, experts say it’s also important to take the time to educate consumers about character marks and expected colors. “Consumers may purchase wood flooring only once in their lifetime, so it’s essential to take the time to educate them,” said Wade Bondrowski, director of U.S. sales, Mercier. “Providing these details will not only boost customer satisfaction but also position the RSA as a trusted advisor.”

5. Good looking and sustainable

When harvested responsibly, hardwood represents a sustainable option for consumers, especially compared against wood-look-a-like products derived from plastic or petroleum-based by-products. “Consumers are increasingly seeking eco-friendly options, pushing manufacturers to use responsibly sourced materials and low-emission production methods,” said Renee Tester, vice president of marketing, Kährs. “Floors with certifications for environmental standards are becoming more desirable.”

6. Built to last

Aesthetics may very well be the primary draw to the hardwood flooring category, but the product also scores points in other key metrics—including durability. This is an increasingly important factor to highlight given the performance advantages touted by competing hard surface categories. Proponents say hardwood’s longevity is unmatched, often lasting generations when properly maintained. “This exceptional lifespan makes it a wise investment, offering both beauty and durability that can be enjoyed for many years, especially since it can be refinished several times,” Shaw’s McAllister noted.