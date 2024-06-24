Tarkett brings home Hermes, Viddy awards

By FCNews Staff
Hermes Viddy awardsSolon, Ohio—Tarkett recently earned international recognition in two creative award competitions—the Hermes Creative Awards and the Viddy Awards—demonstrating the brand’s leadership in the marketing community. Both award programs are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). Tarkett won eight Hermes Creative Awards (three platinum and five gold) for outstanding marketing strategy, creative campaigns and activations; as well as four Viddy Awards (three platinum and one gold) for outstanding achievement in video and digital production skills.

When the company’s Johnsonite brand—which had strong customer recognition—needed to be reintroduced in a way that would resonate with customers, the multi-faceted “Made Right Means Johnsonite” brand campaign was born. Comprised of digital advertising, storytelling videos, social media posts, brochures and web content, the multi-faceted campaign earned three platinum Hermes awards—the highest level given—in the categories of Advertising Campaign, Integrated Marketing Campaign and Branding Refresh. The video component of the campaign was also awarded a platinum Viddy in the Non-Broadcast, Marketing/Advertising Campaign category.

Tarkett’s second platinum Viddy was received for its video “Definition of a Classic: Powerbond Hybrid Carpet,” which highlighted the various features and benefits that make the product one of the most innovative in the industry, including its unique construction, moisture protection, flexibility and easy installation. The “ReStart x LMU Case Study” video earned Tarkett its third platinum Viddy for highlighting a successful flooring recycling experience—from start to finish. A gold Viddy was awarded to the Collaborative Collection product launch video that showcased the creative process used to design the new flooring surfaces.

The company also picked up a gold Hermes award for its redesigned sample architecture folder, which featured wrapped fabric made from recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles—and four more golds for its website redesign, which successfully achieved the strategy of enhancing the user experience.

“We are just thrilled with these awards—each of these endeavors took many hours of strategic planning and thoughtful, extraordinary creative execution rooted in deep customer insight,” said Sonia Serrao, vice president of brand marketing for Tarkett North America. “We owe it to the talent and dedication of each member of our team, who continue to strive for excellence in the marketing community. These accolades prove their work is truly paying off—and being recognized.”

According to the Hermes Awards website, the 18th annual awards are “one of the oldest and largest creative competitions in the world.” Winners range in size from Fortune 500 companies to individuals. Categories judged include branding collateral, advertising and communication programs. The 29th annual awards were comprised of approximately 2,500 entries that ranged from broadcast to non-broadcast, commercials, pro bono and achievement.

X