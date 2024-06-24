AHF unveils Iliad, Highlights VCT collections

By FCNews Staff
Iliad HighlightsKankakee, Ill.—AHF Products has launched two new vinyl composition tile (VCT) collections under the AHF Contract brand: Iliad, boasting 20 contemporary colors in a fresh new pattern design; and Highlights, which boasts 25 vibrant hues.

Produced here in the USA with global and domestic content, AHF said it is the only domestic manufacturer of VCT. The company’s VCT is in stock and ready to ship.

Iliad

Iliad’s inventive palette draws inspiration from the cultural treasures of ancient Greece. Iliad’s fresh colors —with names like Dynastic White, Noble Blue, Glowing Light and Valor Green—echo the handcrafted imperfections and subtle hues of ancient stones. Its sun-bleached colors are designed to be reminiscent of archaeological finds. The VCT tiles are constructed to produce a top-to-bottom true-through color pattern that allows the surface to remain the same as wear and tear takes a toll.

“While VCT has been a favored floor covering since the mid-20th century, AHF is revitalizing the VCT legacy in a way that is sophisticated, unexpected and authentic,” said Oxana Dallas, principal designer – commercial products. “Client satisfaction is key—and architects and designers know the value of specifying the highest quality materials along with the latest in design. Using a random pattern in assorted colors can create an inspirational, visually stunning space.”

Highlights

Highlights features a distinctive look and 25 vibrant hues meant to infuse spaces with billowing energy and spirit. Twenty-five vivid colors—including Santorini Blue, Delphi Fog, Vermilion Flame, Phoenix Plum, Aphrodite’s Kiss and Parthenon Pine—are inspired by journeys through Greek villages, the Mediterranean coastline, the blossoms of spring and sunsets.

This new collection is designed to embody the essence of joyful exploration and natural beauty. Designers can make a bold statement and create accents, borders, wayfinding and custom insets with Highlights.

Perfect for educational environments, these bold colors combined with Iliad’s soft and neutral hues ensure lasting beauty in high-traffic commercial spaces. This wide array of colors and visuals helps AHF Contract VCT retain its color, pattern and appearance longer while also having the durability and gouge resistance to withstand heavy foot and rolling load impact.

VCT: Design forward, built to last

Part of VCT’s appeal is that in addition to its inherent properties—durability and proven performance, for example—there is the ability for designers to create a very customized design through color and texture.

“Architects and designers can trust VCT to perform for decades, while helping to keep overall project costs within budget,” said Yon Hinkle, vice president – product management, AHF. “There is also a water jet process where a school logo or custom artwork can be water-cut into VCT. There is almost no limit to what designers can do with vinyl composition tile. Many customers have tried other products, but they are migrating back to VCT on their own. What they tell us is that really nothing outperforms VCT, known for its high durability plus abrasion and gouge resistance, and incredible colors. Our VCT collections continue to be the number one specified product for educational spaces and commercial applications that receive a lot of foot traffic or heavy use.”

VCT’s main ingredient is 85% North American limestone. It is FloorScore Certified for low VOC emissions and its light reflective colors help conserve energy. VCT not used at the manufacturing plant gets recycled right back into the process to make new VCT. The floor has a five-year commercial warranty and Iliad’s exclusive “Fast Start Factory Finish” helps protect and mitigate damage during installations while saving time on initial maintenance.

As Hinkle pointed out, VCT’s value is in its resilience. Not just as a mainstay in hard surface flooring or in its ability to be rejuvenated to an as-new condition, but in the established maintenance for the owner day in and day out. Daily maintenance is as simple as a wet mop and a natural cleaner. A routine scrub and polish every four to six months will keep high-use hallways and classrooms looking like new.

