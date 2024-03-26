Wood: Opportunities abound at the high end

In the current inflationary environment—although there are signs that it seems to be cooling—one might assume that subsegments such as the ultra-high-end hardwood flooring market might take a hit. (For the purposes of this article, we define the ultra-high end as products that retail within the $10-$25 per square foot range.) However, that doesn’t appear to be the case as discerning consumers with loads of disposable income to spend continue to clamor for high-end products.

“There remains an appetite for these products, and it tends to be somewhat recession resistant,” said Dan Natkin, chief commercial officer for Bauwerk, parent company of the Boen and Somerset brands. “For those who can afford the best, they will always spend the money.”

Indeed, the high-end wood flooring market continues to hold its own despite the rising popularity of wood look-alike products that retail for much less. Experts say it just demonstrates consumers’ affinity for the real thing.

“You do have high-end wood customers who are going to buy wood regardless—you’re always going to have that,” said Kyle McAllister, director of category-hardwood, Shaw. “But one thing that I’ve noticed is the category lost a lot of share to resilient at the entry level on commodity products. That’s why we want to make sure we have the right products in place when those wood buyers walk into a retail store.”

Following is an overview of some of the high-end hardwood flooring products available on the market today:

AHF Products

Product: Fathom Sculpted

Description: This exclusive line from AHF Products’ LM Flooring brand offers a blend of light wire-brushing, color dimension and subtle texture in rich European white oak. A proprietary sculpted technique conveys handcrafted luxury hardwood. The line features AHF Products’ Matte Urethane Maximus Finish and comes with a 50-year wear warranty and a lifetime structural warranty.

MSRP: $14 per sq. ft.

Anderson-Tuftex

Product: Transcendence

Description: Anderson Tuftex’s Transcendence showcases the rich warmth and distinctive grain patterns inherent in hickory wood. Enhanced with carefully applied stains that interact harmoniously with the wood’s natural tannins, each plank embodies the authentic vintage charm of hardwood. Transcendence comes in five captivating colors, fortified with UV-cured aluminum oxide.

MSRP: $12.59 per sq. ft.

Boen

Product: Chaletino

Description: Tired of playing with little pieces? Boen’s Chaletino series features planks that are 11 ¾ inches wide x 3/4 of an inch thick in a 9-foot-long plank. Designed to make a dramatic statement in any home, Chaletino is available in both Live Natural Oil and Live Pure lacquer finishes.

MSRP: $14-$18 per sq. ft.

Cali

Product: Cellar collection

Description: The Cali Hardwoods Cellar collection brings stunning European white oak curated to offer clean, clear A/B grade style. Random lengths up to 82 11/16 inches long x 7 7/8 inch wide, these engineered planks capture the craftsmanship and connection to nature embodied by the art of wine-making, blending practicality with everyday luxury white oak layered over sustainable acacia wood.

MSRP: $11.49 per sq. ft.

Fabrica

Product: Artisan Custom Wood

Description: Celebrating 50 years in business in 2024, Fabrica announces the new Artisan Custom collection. The line extends Fabrica’s successful luxury wood program, featuring oversized planks crafted from European white oak in 12 trendy colors. Planks size options include 7-, 8-, and 10-inch widths in random board lengths up to 112 inches. These true balanced constructions include thicknesses of up to 3/4 inches with a 5mm face layer.

MSRP: Starting at $15 per sq. ft.

HF Design

Product: Azur Grande

Description: Azur Grande makes a bold statement with 10 1/4-inch, ultra-wide European oak planks. Each 5/8-inch-thick plank is carefully thermal treated to create a unique color and finished with a brushed texture. Planks boast dual-tone colors; feature a 4mm sawn veneer; and come in lengths up to 87 inches.

MSRP: $12–$14 per sq. ft.

Hallmark

Product: Serenity

Description: Clean, modern, yet minimal. That sums up Serenity, the latest hardwood flooring collection from Hallmark Floors. Sourced primarily from North America’s New England region, the new line features slow-growth hardwood that’s not only durable but also conveys unique visual appeal. The line recently earned a Good Design Award for 2023.

MSRP: Contact your local rep for pricing in your area.

Kährs

Product: Capital collection

Description: Long/wide boards and impeccably clean grading define this new, high-end offering. The line debuts in three colors, all complemented by an ultra-matte lacquer finish. The extra-long fixed lengths, reaching up to 95 1/2 inches, add a touch of sophistication.

MSRP: $14.99-$16.49 per sq. ft.

Mannington

Product: Monogram

Description: One of the characteristics of a beautiful floor is the plank-to-plank variation that creates depth and vibrancy in a room. Monogram has been designed using a natural fuming process that creates that variation and enhances the natural tannins within the wood grain. Planks are available in lengths up to 86 inches in a width of more than 8 1/2 inches.

MSRP: $10 per sq. ft.

Mercier

Product: Source collection

Description: Mercier’s Source Collection comes in a 3/4-inch-thick x 8 1/8-inch-wide board with a 4mm sawn face veneer for a high-end visual. The line boasts warm brown and caramel tones and are protected with either the Mercier Generations finish or the high-performance Generations Intact 2500 coating.

MSRP: $13.50–$16 per sq. ft.

Mirage

Product: Escape Collection

Description: Galena is the latest addition to Mirage’s popular Escape Collection. The line color comes in Engineered technology in 5-inch widths, and Classic technology in multiple widths. Both feature Cashmere finish.

MSRP: Contact your local rep for pricing.

Mohawk

Product: BelleLuxe

Description: The BelleLuxe collection from Mohawk’s upscale Karastan brand touts inspired designs, flawless craftsmanship and long-lasting materials. Derived from European oak and maples trees, the product has been further enhanced with the company’s proprietary Wet Protect technology.

MSRP: $13 –$15 per sq. ft.

MSI

Product: W Collection

Description: Using 100% real wood from top to bottom, W luxury engineered hardwood floors come in two collections: Ladson (1/2-inches thick) and McCarran (5/8). Both feature a satin finish and MSI’s signature CrystaLux Ultra Protection for optimum durability and longevity, protecting against everyday wear and tear.

MSRP: $10-$12 per sq. ft.

Mullican Flooring

Product: Castillian collection

Description: Mullican Flooring offers products that span several levels of the market. At the upper end is its Castillian Premier line, which comes in a 9 1/2-inch-wide x 8-foot-long platform. The top wear layer, which measures 4mm thick, boasts a dual-stain process in an ultra-low-gloss, aluminum-oxide finish.

MSRP: $15 per sq. ft.

Provenza

Product: Vitali Elite

Description: Provenza expands the Vitali Elite collection with an ultra-wide, long, 3/4-inch-thick plank in a European hardwood featuring a light wire-brushed, multi-layered stain with color variation and saw marks in some colors. Vitali Elite is available in a range of contemporary colors.

Also available is Provenza’s Dutch Masters Collection, which is designed and finished locally in Tustin, Calif., under the supervision of fully trained Provenza master wood crafters. Every board is handcrafted by expert finishers to ensure clarity, depth and final finish. The Dutch Masters Collection features customizable options, including plank widths of 8 1/2½inches or 10 inches in various grades and random lengths up to 96 inches.

MSRP: Contact rep for pricing.

Riva

Product: Riva Max

Description: The Riva Max line of upscale, engineered hardwood floors are handcrafted, curated and designed for upscale tastes. Comprising European white oak, the 10-inch-wide x 5/8-inch-thick boards are available in lengths ranging from 6 to 8 feet in both character and select grades. Consumers can choose from eight colors and four sizes.

MSRP: $12 –$15 per sq. ft.

Somerset

Product: Euro Wide Plank

Description: This new collection fuses Somerset’s expertise in hardwood finishing with a premium, precision chassis produced by Boen—Somerset’s parent company in Europe. This 8 1/4-inch-wide European white oak floor is designed to serve as the ideal canvas for a variety of colors specifically designed for the North American market.

MSRP: $10-$12 per sq. ft.

Urbanfloor

Product: Timbertop Signature

Description: Urbanfloor’s popular wide/long Timbertop deluxe line is getting supersized with a 15 3/4-inch-wide x 13-foot-long option: Timbertop Signature. Planks feature a micro-beveled edge and are topped with a hefty 6mm wear layer for an overall thickness of 22mm. Available inventory currently includes: Arctic Douglas Fir Prima, St. Moritz and Absolute. Custom orders are also available.

MSRP: Contact rep for pricing.