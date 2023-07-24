2023 Waterproof Guide: Opening the floodgates on next-level innovation

2023 Waterproof GuideThe depth and breadth of the waterproof flooring category is reflected in Floor Covering News’ 2023 Waterproof Guide. This guide showcases a litany of impressive waterproof products featuring top-selling attributes like wider/longer planks plus newer innovations such as advanced imaging technology and proprietary finishes—all designed to meet consumer demand.

A few standouts:

New innovations include the Megaloc Aqua Protect locking system from Classen. Billed as a game-changer in the world of water-resistant laminate flooring, it offers numerous advantages that make it an ideal choice for residential and commercial applications alike.

Lions Floor’s diligent product development team embarked on creating the Comfort Heights collection—an innovative solution that aims to elevate home décor. The collection represents a proven flooring solution, boasting laminate construction that’s 100% waterproof.

Known for its commitment to style, quality, innovation and sustainability, NovaFloor’s best-selling Dansbee collection features a proprietary, UV-cured polyurethane coating designed to provide excellent resistance against the daily wear and tear that occurs in the busiest households.

Developing waterproof floors that boast durability for those busy households—as well as aesthetics—is what Johnson Hardwood’s Bella Vista series is all about. Its high-performance core and AC5 rating ensure resistance to topical water, scratches and stains, making it suitable for use in residential settings as well as some commercial spaces.

Painted Sky from SLCC is a waterproof collection that showcases clean, sophisticated visuals as well as heavy-duty performance attributes. The 10 SKUs that make up the Painted Sky collection are pulled directly from SLCC’s successful engineered hardwood lines.

For some suppliers, the secret sauce is in the finish. A case in point is BHW Floors, which has spent countless hours in the lab creating a high-performance finish for its line of vinyl floors. Several years of hard work have come to fruition with the development of its Aluminer+ finish debuting with the Cayman collection. This enhanced finish provides maximum strength, scratch resistance and durability.

Leveraging mineral core technology, Shaw Floors has created a dimensionally stable, waterproof product that tackles the initial concern associated with pets, stains and soiling. Another benefit of Shaw Floors’ Pet Perfect mineral core is the ability for homeowners to steam mop the floor without incurring water damage. That’s due in large measure to the product’s overall stability and resistance to moisture.

Triumph by Engineered Floors is another product that can handle almost anything thrown at it. Triumph was designed to deliver extreme durability, pet-friendly performance and on-trend visuals—attributes active families require.

Not to be outdone, Mohawk’s SolidTech Select and Plus performance tiers now feature WetProtect technology, created with a proprietary locking system with water-tight joints, a waterproof finish and a lifetime surface and subfloor warranty.

Within these pages, readers will learn more about WPC and SPC—how the products are constructed, how they perform and how flooring dealers can position the products for maximum results. The objective is to arm store owners and RSAs with the product knowledge and information they need to recommend the right product for the consumer.

Visit the full 2023 Waterproof Guide here.

