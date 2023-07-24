COREtec puts Scratchless to the test

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho—COREtec, Shaw Industries’ premium luxury vinyl brand, is putting its new Scratchless mineral core products to the ultimate test in a real-life residential setting. Online influencer Kelli Bateman (@myhouseof8) worked with Great Floors, located here, to have COREtec Scratchless installed in her busy home with pets and six kids.

The brand reported that comprehensive consumer testing and research is a critical component of new product launches. This partnership has three primary goals: 1) to inform retailers and consumers by serving as a case study in proving the product’s bold performance claims; 2) to highlight the premium experience homeowners receive when working with their local, specialty flooring retailer; and 3) to influence consumers via social media.

Shaw’s consumer research showed that scratch resistance* is a top motivator in hard surface flooring purchases. Representatives for the brand attested that Bateman’s unscripted coverage of her family’s experience will empower retailers to make informed decisions about which products they should invest in to meet their customers’ needs and grow their business.

“COREtec is being strategic and data-driven at every step to ensure success for our retail partners and satisfaction for the consumer,” said COREtec’s marketing leader, Nicki Rayburn. “We’re listening to and learning from homeowners like Kelli while working with retail partners like Great Floors to create a better flooring experience—from product storytelling and shopping to installation and, finally, living on our floors with their families.”

Follow @myhouseof8 on Instagram, Pinterest or TikTok to see the Bateman family’s Scratchless journey and witness the product in action. And stay tuned for more details next month on free marketing assets available to retailers via ShawNow.

*No floor is scratchproof. For full details on scratch coverage, please refer to the product warranty.