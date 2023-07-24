i4F signs exclusive patent partnership with Exterpark

Turnhout, Belgium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, has signed an exclusive patent partnership agreement with Exterpark. This new agreement gives i4F the sole licensing rights for all Magnet technologies from Exterpark worldwide and signifies i4F’s official entrance into the global outdoor decking market.

“Our partnership with Exterpark is significant in many ways as it strategically, and quite literally, opens up our entrance to the great outdoors,” said John Rietveldt, i4F’s CEO. “So far, our technologies have focused on enhancing where people live, work and play ‘inside’ but now we can extend our reach via a wider portfolio targeting outdoor players. The global outdoor flooring market is projected to reach at least $20 billion by 2027, with a very fast-growing share for decking. With consumers worldwide focusing more and more on their outdoor spaces, this is clearly a sector not to be ignored.”

Located in Barcelona Spain, Exterpark is a pioneer in outdoor decking solutions. The company was the first to launch a hidden fastener solution worldwide, eliminating visible screws on top of the decking, in the early 1990s. It is also the original inventor of the invisible profile.

The patented Magnet installation system provides an easy DIY installation solution for outdoor decking that is said to be up to 2x faster to install than traditional installation systems. Its mechanical, screwless fixing system enables panels to be removed in a matter of a few seconds, offering total accessibility. The system also offers sound reduction as well as includes a unique, invisible profile system that eliminates gaps between outdoor decking boards while providing optimal drainage and ventilation. Additionally, Magnet aluminum joists offer enhanced stability and have the capacity to hold up to 4,000 kg per square meter. This ensures boards remain straight and avoid decay.

“We chose i4F as our exclusive licensing partner as they know all about great installation systems,” said Mario Rodriguez and Cristian Rodriguez, co-owners of Exterpark. “The team also understands how to position the importance of easy installation to a global marketplace. i4F’s wide network and leading technology licensing experience means our unique Magnet system for decking is now poised to become the world standard as can now be offered to manufacturers everywhere.”